The Rings of Power Season 3 Critic Score Drops to 78% on Rotten Tomatoes Ahead of Prime Video Premiere

The new season debuts on Prime Video with a 78% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, down from earlier seasons. Audience reaction remains unknown until release.

The Rings of Power Season 3 premieres tomorrow on Prime Video, but its critic score on Rotten Tomatoes has slipped to 78% from 27 reviews, a dip that signals a difficult start for the Amazon fantasy series.

The new season's critic score sits below the 84% recorded for Season 1 and the 85% recorded for Season 2. The number is far from a poor result, but it marks the first clear slide in critical response to the show so far. No audience score exists yet because the season has not been officially released.

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For Amazon, the stakes are high. The show is reportedly costing the company about $1 billion overall, a massive price tag for a series that is taking a hit in its newest season. The softer early response is a notable concern for the streaming service, which has already faced a mixed reception for the show.

Critics in the Season 3 reviews raise specific complaints, ranging from alleged purple prose to problems with the show's direction. Part of the direction debate connects to a broader question of whether the series is warranted or needed, an argument that appears in the reviews at least in part.

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The reviews are not uniformly negative. Plenty of critics offer praise, and some are overwhelmingly positive, so the 78% score reflects both enthusiasm and reservations rather than a single shared verdict.

The gap between critics and audiences has been a consistent feature of The Rings of Power. In Season 1, critics gave the show 84% while audiences scored it 38%. In Season 2, critics gave it 85%, and audiences gave it a dismal but less severe 58%.

Based on that pattern, the audience score is expected to fall considerably below the critic score once Prime Video viewers begin watching and rating the episodes. Audiences can still be unpredictable, however, and the score could break from the earlier trend.

New additions this season could also help win over viewers. One notable addition is Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn, a casting choice that gives the season a chance to recover ground after the critical dip.

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For now, the key measures are where the audience score lands and whether the critic score improves as more reviews arrive. Any rise above the current 78% would suggest the early critical slide is not the final verdict on Season 3.