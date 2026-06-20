Prime Video Scores Third-Biggest Debut Ever with Gen Z Romance Drama

Amazon Prime Video achieves its third-largest debut with a romance drama that attracts 36 million viewers in 12 days and sets a new record for the 18-34 demographic, surpassing 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'.

Amazon Prime Video has firmly established itself as a powerhouse for content that resonates with Generation Z, following its earlier success with shows targeting older male audiences like 'Reacher' and 'Bosch'.

The streaming platform recently celebrated a massive hit with a romance drama that not only captivated younger viewers but also achieved the third-biggest debut in the service's history. In its first 12 days of release, the series attracted 36 million viewers, trailing only the premieres of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' and 'Fallout' in Prime Video's all-time rankings.

More notably, it secured the platform's largest-ever debut for the coveted 18-34 age demographic, surpassing the previous record holder, 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'. This achievement underscores Prime Video's expanding appeal to younger audiences, a demographic that is increasingly shaping the streaming landscape. The show's performance continued to strengthen in its second week, as evidenced by the latest Nielsen streaming report covering the week of May 18 to May 24.

The series recorded a remarkable 34% increase in viewership, generating 690 million minutes watched. This placed it fifth on Nielsen's list of the top 10 original streaming series for that period. Topping the chart was Netflix's 'Nemesis' with 1.3 billion minutes watched. The only other Prime Video title to make the list was 'The Boys', which concluded its five-season run on May 20.

The sustained growth of this romance drama highlights Prime Video's ability to craft compelling narratives that keep audiences engaged week after week, a crucial factor in the competitive streaming market. Prime Video's success with Gen Z is not an isolated incident. The platform had previously found major success with 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', which concluded its three-season run in 2025 and is set to return with a feature-length final chapter.

That show also resonated strongly with younger viewers, demonstrating Prime Video's growing prowess in the young adult romance genre. With the new romance drama now outperforming that earlier hit in initial viewership among 18-34s, Prime Video appears to have struck gold again. The streamer's strategy of investing in diverse content that speaks to different age groups is paying off, as it continues to expand its subscriber base and compete with industry leaders like Netflix.

As streaming services vie for attention in an increasingly crowded market, Prime Video's latest triumph suggests that catering to younger audiences with authentic, emotionally resonant stories is a winning formula





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Prime Video Gen Z Streaming Romance Drama Nielsen Ratings

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