Prime Video's TV Success and Cancellation of The Wheel of Time

Prime Video has had a big year with TV as any streaming service in the game right now, and it's still going strong with the fifth and final season of The Boys. The show has been on the air for seven years, and fans remain skeptical about seeing how creator Eric Kripke is going to put a bow on this story for good. Prime Video is also fresh off the conclusion of the fourth season of Invincible, the hit animated series with a fifth season on the way. The latest TV success is the long-awaited second season of Citadel, the $300 million spy thriller series headlined by Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Priyanka Chopra Jones. Prime Video has invested in a few flagship properties over the years, like Reacher (starring Alan Ritchson), but one of its most popular shows in platform history is The Wheel of Time. The Wheel of Time ran for three seasons between 2021 and 2025, but Prime Video made the shocking decision to cancel the show last year, around this time. This news was met with extreme pushback from fans, who proceeded to start a petition to get the series back on the air, which picked up over 100,000 signatures. Fans are still having a tough time giving up on The Wheel of Time, too — the show has surged back into the Prime Video global top 10 in a few countries around the world, proving to still be the perfect weekend binge.

Prime Video has had a big year with TV as any streaming service in the game right now, and it's still going strong with the fifth and final season of The Boys .

The show has been on the air for seven years, and fans remain skeptical about seeing how creator Eric Kripke is going to put a bow on this story for good. Prime Video is also fresh off the conclusion of the fourth season of Invincible, the hit animated series with a fifth season on the way.

The latest TV success is the long-awaited second season of Citadel, the $300 million spy thriller series headlined by Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Priyanka Chopra Jones. Prime Video has invested in a few flagship properties over the years, like Reacher (starring Alan Ritchson), but one of its most popular shows in platform history is The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time ran for three seasons between 2021 and 2025, but Prime Video made the shocking decision to cancel the show last year, around this time. This news was met with extreme pushback from fans, who proceeded to start a petition to get the series back on the air, which picked up over 100,000 signatures.

Fans are still having a tough time giving up on The Wheel of Time, too — the show has surged back into the Prime Video global top 10 in a few countries around the world, proving to still be the perfect weekend binge





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Prime Video TV The Boys The Wheel Of Time Eric Kripke Richard Madden Stanley Tucci Priyanka Chopra Jones The Boys Season 5 The Wheel Of Time Cancellation The Wheel Of Time Petition The Wheel Of Time Resurgence

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