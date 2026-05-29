Prime Video's Top Weekend Movies: Comedy, Superhero Sequel, and Western Epic Lead Recommendations

Explore Prime Video's best movie picks for the weekend, featuring a range of genres from Eddie Murphy's classic comedy "Norbit" to Jason Momoa's final DCEU film "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and Kevin Costner's Western "Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1."

Prime Video 's curated movie selections for the weekend span multiple genres, ensuring diverse viewing experiences. The platform's current U.S. chart reflects lasting impact from recent releases: Leonardo DiCaprio's "One Battle After Another" holds the fifth position, while Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War" ranks as the most-watched film.

Though distinct in theme-thrillers, crime, and action-these titles share an intersection in high-stakes storytelling. For the final weekend of May, Prime Video highlights recent additions, balancing action with classic comedy and revitalized Westerns. Leading the recommendations is "Norbit" (2007), a comedy showcasing Eddie Murphy's versatile performance across multiple characters, including the titular Norbit and his formidable wife Rasputia.

The film's comedic ensemble, featuring Thandiwe Newton and Cuba Gooding Jr., aligns with the humor of the upcoming "Scary Movie" reboot, contributing to its surge as the ninth most-watched movie on the service. Next, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" (2023) arrives as the eighth most-watched film, offering Jason Momoa's final portrayal of Arthur Curry in the DCEU.

The sequel delivers underwater visual effects and a seafaring mystery, serving as a timely prelude to Momoa's upcoming role as Lobo in DC's "Supergirl.

" Topping the list is "Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1" (2024), Kevin Costner's expansive Western epic released May 23. Set against the post-Civil War frontier, the film features Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington in a sprawling narrative about perseverance amid hardship. Costner's involvement follows his success with the "Yellowstone" franchise, further reinvigorating the genre. These selections underscore Prime Video's range-from slapstick comedy to superhero spectacle and historical drama-providing subscribers with a layered entertainment slate.

The platform's algorithmic and editorial curation emphasizes both contemporary releases and enduring favorites, ensuring that viewers can explore stories that resonate across tastes and moods. From Murphy's physical comedy to Momoa's aquatic action and Costner's mythic Western, each film exemplifies Prime Video's capacity to host franchise-capitalizing blockbusters alongside niche genre entries, all while maintaining accessibility and narrative depth





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Prime Video Movie Recommendations Norbit Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Horizon: An American Saga Streaming Weekend Watchlist

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