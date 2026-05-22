Prime Video's Top Shows: The Boys, Invincible, Reacher, and Citadel

This article discusses four major shows on Prime Video: The Boys, Invincible, Reacher, and Citadel. It mentions the recent end of The Boys, the renewal of Invincible, and upcoming seasons of Reacher and Citadel.

Prime Video has ended one of its flagship shows, The Boys , after seven years and five full seasons, with a explosive finale. They have also brought back their critically acclaimed animated superhero series Invincible for its fourth season.

Reacher, Prime Video's most expensive TV show, is coming back for Season 4 this year, while Season 5 of Reacher is already in early development at Amazon. Another show, Citadel, a costly one estimated to cost more than $50 million per episode, went on hiatus for a few years before returning for its second season as a binge drop





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