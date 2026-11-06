Prime Video's Top 3 New Shows for November 6-8, 2026

Discover the best new Prime Video series to binge this weekend. From Devils Crest and Campus Drivers to The Greatest, explore our top recommendations for November 2026.

Prime Video released three distinct new titles to its streaming platform between November 4 and November 6, 2026. These additions anchor the service's ongoing Fall 2026 programming slate and offer diverse entertainment options across anime, romance, and historical drama genres.

The new releases include Devils Crest, a sci-fi horror anime; Campus Drivers, a romantic drama set in France; and The Greatest, an acclaimed docudrama about Muhammad Ali. These series join existing popular titles such as The Terminal List season 2 and Love in Disguise on the platform.

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Devils Crest Anime Release Details

Devils Crest premiered on Prime Video on Friday, November 6, 2026. The series was created by Reki Kawahara, who is widely recognized for his work on Sword Art Online and Accel World. It is adapted from a book series of the same name and blends elements of sci-fi, horror, and fantasy.

The narrative follows sixth-grade student Yuuma Ashihara and his friends as they test a new video game called Actual Magic. The students quickly discover that the game is altering their physical reality in dangerous and unpredictable ways. This high-concept premise appeals to viewers who enjoy complex world-building and supernatural thrillers.

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Campus Drivers Romance Overview

Campus Drivers premiered on Prime Video on Friday, November 6, 2026, alongside Devils Crest. This coming-of-age romantic drama is set against the scenic backdrop of the French Riviera, with filming locations including Cannes and the Côte d'Azur region. The production leverages the natural beauty of the south of France to enhance its visual storytelling.

The story is based on the bestselling book series by C.S. Quill and centers on Lois, a freshman at Belrose University who is navigating heartbreak. She meets Lane, the developer of the campus's most popular social application, which shifts the dynamic of her university experience. The series offers a fresh take on academic life and young romance.

The Greatest Documentary Format

The Greatest arrived on Prime Video on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, serving as the flagship entry of this new wave of content. It is an eight-part docudrama that focuses specifically on the early career of Cassius Clay, who later changed his name to Muhammad Ali at the age of 22. The series avoids a full biographical approach to maintain narrative intensity.

The timeline covers a critical four-year period from Clay's 1960 Olympic gold medal victory at age 18 to his historic heavyweight championship win over Sonny Liston in 1964. The narrative also explores Clay's spiritual evolution and his friendship with Malcolm X prior to the civil rights leader's assassination. The project holds an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Binge-Watch Scheduling and Access

Devils Crest releases two episodes weekly every Friday until its finale on December 18, 2026. Each episode runs for approximately 24 minutes, allowing for rapid consumption. Campus Drivers is available in its entirety, consisting of six episodes with a total runtime just under four hours. This format makes it suitable for immediate, complete viewing.

The Greatest offers eight episodes with varying lengths that support deep engagement with the historical subject matter. Jaalen Best, Omari Hardwick, and Giovanni Ribisi lead the cast, with direction from Stacey Muhammad, Craig Siebels, and Ben Watkins. The showrunner for the series is Ben Watkins.

Content Variety and Viewer Appeal

These three new additions demonstrate Prime Video's strategy to cater to niche audiences while maintaining broad appeal. The anime genre is represented by the genre-bending mechanics of Devils Crest, while Campus Drivers targets fans of school-centered romantic dramas similar to Off Campus and Maxton Hall.

The inclusion of The Greatest addresses the demand for high-quality biographical content. Viewers interested in 20th-century sports history and civil rights will find the detailed portrayal of Clay's transition to boxing champion particularly compelling. All three titles are accessible immediately to Prime Video subscribers in their respective regions.