Prime Video canceled The Peripheral after one season in August 2023 despite strong reviews and a planned second season. Discover why the William Gibson adaptation was halted.

Prime Video's ambitious adaptation of William Gibson's cyberpunk novel The Peripheral remains a significant casualty of the 2023 entertainment labor disputes, leaving fans and critics to reflect on its unrealized potential three years after its cancellation. The streaming giant initially demonstrated strong faith in the project by renewing the series for a second season just a few months after the first season concluded on December 2, 2022. However, the subsequent work stoppages by the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America disrupted production schedules and forced the studio to retract its commitment to the high-concept science fiction series. The decision to cancel the show in August 2023 was not driven by negative reception, but rather by the logistical and financial realities imposed by the widespread industry strikes. This abrupt halt left a dedicated audience disappointed and marked the end of a narrative that had shown immense promise for future complexity.

The series originally premiered on Prime Video on October 21, 2022, releasing an initial batch of eight episodes that concluded with a finale on December 2, 2022. This brief but impactful run established a strong critical foundation, with the show holding a 79 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive 85 percent audience score. These metrics indicate that the content resonated deeply with both professional reviewers and general viewers, suggesting a level of engagement that often precedes long-running hits. The show was widely considered one of the most intricate science fiction series in recent years, featuring a narrative structure that promised even greater complexity in future seasons. Despite the high ratings, the cancellation in August 2023 effectively halted a project that had garnered significant critical acclaim and audience interest upon its initial debut.

Also read Rings of Power Renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video

The story of The Peripheral dealt with complicated and fascinating elements that captivated its viewers. Its plot consists of two interconnected timelines separated by 70 years, utilizing headsets that allow individuals to send their consciousness across these temporal divides. The narrative also grappled with a fast-approaching apocalypse known as the Jackpot, adding a sense of urgency and high stakes to every episode. The series did a mostly fantastic job at making all these complex ideas feel interesting and visually compelling. With impressive visual effects, kinetic action sequences, and sharp writing, the eight episodes appeared to be laying a solid foundation for years of intricate sci-fi storytelling. The cancellation still stings three years later because the lasting feeling is that the series was robbed of the chance to become a true sci-fi masterpiece.

The series featured a strong ensemble cast that delivered memorable and grounded performances amidst the high-concept plotlines. Chloë Grace Moretz portrayed the protagonist Flynne Fisher with nuance, while Jack Reynor played her brother Burton, both commanding the screen and creating emotional connections with the audience. T'Nia Miller provided a compelling performance as the antagonist Cherise Nuland, whose character was described as intense and cunning, adding significant tension to the narrative. Miller later appeared as Jocasta in the Marvel sci-fi series VisionQuest, demonstrating the caliber of talent involved and serving as a reminder of what was lost when the series was cut short. These actors brought depth to roles that required balancing human drama with complex futuristic technology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Behind the camera, the project was helmed by executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, known for their work on HBO's Westworld and Prime Video's Fallout. The showrunner was Scott B. Smith, with writing contributions from Jamie Chan, Greg Plageman, and Bronwyn Garrity. Directors Alrick Riley and Vincenzo Natali oversaw the visual style, which included impressive visual effects and kinetic action sequences that set a new standard for cyberpunk aesthetics. This talented team worked tirelessly to translate Gibson's intricate literary elements into a visual medium, dealing with two interconnected timelines and the concept of consciousness transfer. Their efforts created a show that looked like a clear case of a TV show preparing itself to get even bigger and better in its next season.

The cancellation of The Peripheral leaves a noticeable gap in Prime Video's science fiction catalog, especially as the platform continues to invest in the genre. The streamer currently features a diverse lineup that includes comedies like Upload and intense dramas such as The Expanse. The platform recently released Blade Runner 2099, a sequel series set 50 years after Ryan Gosling's Blade Runner 2049, representing another major investment in the cyberpunk genre. This new series is based on the iconic franchise created by Ridley Scott and highlights Prime Video's continued interest in the genre, even as it scales back on other projects. The juxtaposition of these new releases with the loss of The Peripheral underscores the high stakes of modern streaming strategy.

While The Peripheral ended abruptly, other adaptations of William Gibson's work are in development elsewhere in the industry. Apple TV has announced that Neuromancer will debut on January 22, 2027, starring Callum Turner, who was previously a candidate for the role of James Bond. This upcoming adaptation suggests that Gibson's literary legacy continues to attract major studio investment and that the cyberpunk subgenre remains vital to streaming platforms. Gibson is recognized as a foundational figure in the cyberpunk genre, having written the highly regarded novel Neuromancer, which is considered foundational to all cyberpunk stories that have come after it. Fans of Gibson's work can look forward to this new franchise adaptation, but for those who followed the journey of Flynne Fisher, The Peripheral remains a notable example of a show that was cut short.