Prime Video's The Girlfriend to Get a Sequel Series: The Boyfriend

Prime Video's hit series The Girlfriend is getting a sequel series, titled The Boyfriend, which will feature new characters and explore themes of masculinity. The Boyfriend is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios and is still in the early stages of development.

Prime Video 's buzzy hit The Girlfriend is getting a sequel series . Based on the novel by Michelle Frances , and created for television by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher , The Girlfriend premiered all six episodes in September 2025.

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke leads the adaptation as the titular girlfriend, Cherry Lane, whose arrival upends a close relationship between a mother and son. House of Cards star Robin Wright and Laurie Davidson complete the trio in the six-episode thriller, playing the mother-son duo who are put to the test by Cherry's appearance in their lives. Wright also directed three episodes of The Girlfriend, which was a notable hit for Prime Video.

It nabbed over 25 million viewers globally mere weeks after its release, with the streamer now announcing a sequel that ventures off in a new direction. Deadline reports that Amazon MGM Studios is developing a sequel to The Girlfriend, which is titled The Boyfriend. Although there are few details about The Boyfriend's story, and no casting to report just yet, it is described as a standalone story that will feature new characters and explore themes of masculinity.

Talks are ongoing for writers to join the project, so it is still early in the process. More to come..





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The Girlfriend Sequel Series The Boyfriend Olivia Cooke House Of The Dragon House Of Cards Robin Wright Laurie Davidson Naomi Sheldon Gabbie Asher Michelle Frances Prime Video Amazon MGM Studios Television Drama Thriller New Characters Masculinity Themes Of Masculinity

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