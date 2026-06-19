Prime Video's Summer Must‑Watch Series Including Every Year After and New Originals

A look at three standout Prime Video series that define the summer 2026 streaming season, with a focus on the romantic drama Every Year After and why it could spark a new young adult franchise.

We are now in the second half of June and the early summer 2026 lineup is overflowing with series that have captured the attention of streaming audiences.

Netflix has kept its subscribers entertained with the return of the Gilmore Girls replacement Sweet Magnolias created by Sheryl J Anderson, while Paramount Plus has drawn viewers into the rivalry between Rip played by Cole Hauser and Beth portrayed by Kelly Reilly at the Dutton Ranch. Apple TV has seen its new adaptation of Cape Fear climb the streaming charts, but once again Prime Video is making a strong case for the title of best streamer.

In this overview we focus on three Prime Video offerings that deserve a binge‑watch session this weekend and point readers toward a broader list of the platform's top shows and movies





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Prime Video Every Year After Summer Streaming Young Adult Drama 2026 Releases

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