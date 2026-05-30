Prime Video's Success Continues with Reacher and Cross

Prime Video has had a successful year with the return of Reacher and the success of Cross, a show that has been picking up steam for a while now.

Prime Video has had a successful year with the return of Reacher , and more eyes are going to be on the platform later this year with the return of the hit action series .

The show stars Alan Ritchson and is based on the series of novels by Lee Child, and Prime Video has already picked the show up for a fifth season months before the premiere of Season 4. The platform is also fresh off the final season of The Boys, which just wrapped up a polarizing season with a mostly satisfying series finale.

The Boys has been one of Prime Video's flagship properties since all episodes of Season 1 were dropped as a binge back during the summer of 2019. While the argument could be made that the show ran for one or two seasons too long, it still delivered a few of the best seasons of superhero TV in the genre's history.

Prime Video has had a lot of popular shows come out in the last few years, but one of its newer releases that's been picking up steam for a while now is Cross. The show is perfect for fans of Reacher, as it features a strong hero at the center, but it's also guaranteed to please True Detective viewers, as Cross' hunt for dangerous killers is similar to the hard-boiled thriller.

Starring in the lead role of Alex Cross in the Prime Video original series is Aldis Hodge, who is also famous for starring opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 2022 superhero film, Black Adam. It's been months since Cross aired a single episode, but the show is still handily one of the top 10 most-watched titles on Prime Video in several countries worldwide.

The success of Reacher and Cross is a testament to Prime Video's commitment to producing high-quality content that appeals to a wide range of audiences. With more exciting shows on the horizon, fans can expect even more thrilling adventures in the coming months





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