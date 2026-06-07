Prime Video's Romance Series 'Off Campus' Outperforms The Boys and Spider-Noir in Surprising Ratings Shift

A college romance series on Amazon Prime Video is defying expectations by drawing larger audiences than the action-packed 'The Boys' and its spinoff 'Spider-Noir.' The show's bold approach to its genre is reshaping assumptions about the platform's viewer base.

Amazon Prime Video is experiencing a surprising shift in viewership trends. A college-set romance series titled ' Off Campus ' is consistently outperforming major titles like ' The Boys ' and its successor ' Spider-Noir ,' defying the platform's typical audience demographic.

The eight-episode series has earned a 'Certified Fresh' 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its thoughtful exploration of relationship dynamics within a whirlwind romance plot. The story follows a music major and a hockey star whose fake relationship becomes genuinely complicated. Notably, the series stands out for its bold depiction of intimacy and nudity, appealing to viewers who have also shown enthusiasm for theatrical romance releases like 'Obsession.

' This unexpected success suggests a growing appetite for genre storytelling that embraces its conventions with sincerity and heightened realism. Off Campus's performance indicates that Prime Video's audience may be more diverse than assumed, and that well-executed romance narratives can compete with action-heavy content. The show's ability to retain viewership after the conclusion of a flagship series like The Boys underscores its cross-demographic appeal and challenges conventional programming strategies for streaming platforms





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