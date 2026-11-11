Prime Video's Rings of Power Season 3: Key Plot Twists Reviewed

Prime Video's new release of Rings of Power season 3 has drawn attention for its creative departures from Tolkien's canon. Highlights include an altered One Ring backstory, a rogue orc, and the reveal of Pallando as the Blue Wizard. The series continues to push boundaries with its five‑episode arc.

Prime Video's supernatural saga Rings of Power debuted season three on March 28, 2024, delivering four new episodes that form half of the planned eight‑episode series. The new episodes have propelled the show to the forefront of fan discussions, largely because of several dramatic twists that depart from J. R. R. Tolkien's original mythology.

Altered Origins of the One Ring

The third season opens with Sauron's relentless study of the One Ring, a process that the show portrays as fraught with obstacles. Celebrimbor, the elven smith, is shown keeping a secret that he believes will enable Sauron to conceive a ring capable of controlling the Three Elven Rings. In Tolkien's writings, Sauron never struggled to forge the One Ring; rather, he simply controlled the other rings through cunning.The new series depicts Sauron needing to secure the Three Elven Rings again to finish his masterwork-an idea that the original texts never record.

Also read The Rings of Power Season 3 Release Dates and Plot Details Revealed for 2026

An Orc Betrays Sauron

Season three introduces the character Marnûkh, a orc who allegedly sabotages Sauron's plans and aids the Elves. This "orc with an arc" configuration has never been referenced in the legendarium. The canonical works never describe an orc turning against Sauron, nor do they mention Marnûkh otherwise existing outside the shows history.

Pallando Revealed as a Blue Wizard

A crucial reveal is that the enigmatic Stranger is identified as Pallando, one of the Blue Wizards of the Second Age. Tolkien described Pallando and Alatar as traveling through Rhûn, but the series claims that Pallando murdered Alatar, turning Rhûn into a desolate wasteland. That claim is not supported by any surviving texts from Tolkien; his writings only hint at a wander and no violence between the two wizards.

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Durin IV vs. Historical Dwarves

The relationship between Durin IV and Thráin in the show is a direct divergence from the original history. Tolkien's legendarium features Durin III ruling Khazad-dûm at the time of the First Age, while Durin IV appears in the Last Alliance era. The show has merged those timelines, creating a brotherly conflict that the source material never includes.

The Fate of Elven Smiths in Eregion

In the new episodes, Sauron orders that all Elven Smiths be executed and Celebrimbor's records burned, implying none survived the fall of Eregion. Canonical accounts confirm that many smiths-known as Gwaith-i-Mírdain-escaped to Rivendell. The series' depiction of their complete annihilation has no basis in the original texts.

Implications for the Series' Narrative Continuity

These revisions illustrate Prime Video's willingness to reinterpret Tolkien's mythos. While the show's narrative may appeal to viewers seeking fresh twists, it also raises questions about historical accuracy for dedicated Tolkien readers. The upcoming episodes promise to expand on this altered mythology, potentially redefining the lore that has influenced generations of fantasy artists and authors.