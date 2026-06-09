Prime Video's New Series Based on Bestselling Books Continues to Impress Critics

Critics are falling in love with Prime Video's new series based on bestselling books. The new series, Every Year After, is based on the books by Carley Fortune and follows Percy Fraser's summers in Barry's Bay filled with first love and heartbreak, until tragedy draws her back 10 years later to confront memories, mistakes, and the boy who changed her life forever, Sam Florek. The series has debuted to an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 78% from critics, with only nine reviews at the time of writing.

Critics are falling in love with Prime Video 's new series based on bestselling books . Some of Prime Video 's most popular and critically acclaimed series are based on bestselling books , ranging from gritty thrillers to high fantasy and addictive romances, including Reacher (based on Lee Child's series), The Rings of Power (based on The Lord of the Rings and its appendices by J.R.

R. Tolkien), The Summer I Turned Pretty (based on Jenny Han's trilogy), and Off Campus (based on the series by Elle Kennedy). Now, the streamer's new romantic drama based on bestselling books is continuing this trend. The streamer's new romantic drama based on bestselling books is continuing this trend.

The new series, Every Year After, is based on the books by Carley Fortune and follows Percy Fraser's summers in Barry's Bay filled with first love and heartbreak, until tragedy draws her back 10 years later to confront memories, mistakes, and the boy who changed her life forever, Sam Florek. The series has debuted to an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 78% from critics, with only nine reviews at the time of writing.

The cast is led by Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser and Matt Cornett as Sam Florek, alongside Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, and Joseph Chiu in main roles. Elisha Cuthbert appears in a recurring role. The series has been praised for its emotionally rich romance, memorable characters, heartfelt storytelling, and inviting small-town atmosphere. Many reviewers have praised its depth, ensemble cast, and coming-of-age themes - calling it engaging and easy to revisit.

Still, a few critics argue that it lacks originality, feels flat, or is only worthwhile for devoted fans of the source material. The Prime Video adaptation was developed by Amy B. Harris and Leila Gerstein, the former best known for producing HBO's Sex and the City and developing its prequel, The CW's The Carrie Diaries, while Gerstein has written for several television shows, including Gossip Girl, The O.C.

, Life As We Know It, Eli Stone, and created Hart of Dixie. All eight episodes of Every Year After release June 10 on Prime Video





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