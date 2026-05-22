Prime Video's Must-Watch Movies This Weekend

Prime Video is one of the best streaming services to check out this weekend, as the platform has a slew of major new releases that will keep subscribers glued to the edge of their couches. On last weekend's Prime Video movie recommendations, I talked in-depth about A Minecraft Movie, The Accountant 2, and Mechanic: Resurrection. At the time of writing, one out of those three recommended movies is seeing major success on the streaming service. Jason Statham's Mechanic: Resurrection is currently the 6th most-watched movie on Prime Video in the United States. For this weekend's list, the perfect follow-up to the action thriller is a new spy movie that is dominating global charts. It is the only full Prime Video Original movie on this weekend's recommendations, though a recent arrival on the streaming service also comes from Amazon MGM Studios, but it was first released in theaters. For Prime Video subscribers looking for a three-movie binge, I feel like this weekend's options would work nicely in that format, offering an intense viewing experience. For those looking to only catch a single movie this weekend on Prime Video, all three options are quite exciting. We have a horror movie with a disturbing twist, a critically acclaimed action thriller that was one of 2025's biggest releases, and the return of a hit spy franchise now in movie format. Strap in for a high-stakes weekend on Prime Video.

Prime Video is one of the best streaming service s to check out this weekend, as the platform has a slew of major new releases that will keep subscribers glued to the edge of their couches.

On last weekend's Prime Video movie recommendations, I talked in-depth about A Minecraft Movie, The Accountant 2, and Mechanic: Resurrection. At the time of writing, one out of those three recommended movies is seeing major success on the streaming service. Jason Statham's Mechanic: Resurrection is currently the 6th most-watched movie on Prime Video in the United States. For this weekend's list, the perfect follow-up to the action thriller is a new spy movie that is dominating global charts.

It is the only full Prime Video Original movie on this weekend's recommendations, though a recent arrival on the streaming service also comes from Amazon MGM Studios, but it was first released in theaters. For Prime Video subscribers looking for a three-movie binge, I feel like this weekend's options would work nicely in that format, offering an intense viewing experience. For those looking to only catch a single movie this weekend on Prime Video, all three options are quite exciting.

We have a horror movie with a disturbing twist, a critically acclaimed action thriller that was one of 2025's biggest releases, and the return of a hit spy franchise now in movie format. Strap in for a high-stakes weekend on Prime Video





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Prime Video Streaming Service Movie Recommendations New Releases Action Thriller Spy Movie Horror Movie Critically Acclaimed Action Thriller Return Of A Hit Spy Franchise Intense Viewing Experience

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