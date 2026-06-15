Prime Video's Hit Thriller Cross Season 3 Production Underway, Exploring Addiction and Character's Journey

Production for Cross season 3 is officially underway, and series creator Ben Watkins has revealed that the upcoming chapter will show viewers a new side of the detective and explore his struggles with addiction in a different way.

Prime Video 's hit thriller Cross isn't slowing down. The Prime Video series, based on a book series titled Alex Cross , written by James Patterson, follows Alex Cross , a homicide detective and forensic psychologist in Washington, D.C.

As he investigates dangerous cases, often involving dangerous killers, he is also grieving the loss of his wife. Alongside solving crimes and dealing with emotional turmoil, Cross has also been forced to confront his past. The show features its own storylines and cases rather than reusing the plots in the books. The series also features Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, and Caleb Elijah, alongside Aldis Hodge.

Production for Cross season 3 is officially underway. In an interview with Deadline, series creator Ben Watkins has revealed that the upcoming chapter will show viewers a new side of the detective and explore his struggles with addiction in a different way. Rather than focusing exclusively on substance abuse, the story will explore the character's intense drive and how his relentless fight against crime can resemble addiction.

Watkins explained that Cross season 3 challenges the titular character to confront personal demons as well as the effects his behavior has on everyone around him. He noted that addiction can take many shapes, going far beyond alcohol or drug use. The creator says that the upcoming installment will aim to include the emotional aspect as well as the more traditional side effects that are typically shown in TV shows and movies.

We need to see this character confronting a different challenge about himself and the people around him, and in Season 3 we have this conversation about addiction because Cross as a detective is really addicted to the hunt. That became a nice theme for us to play with. When you think about people who are addicted and the impact they have, it doesn't have to be narcotics or alcohol. Watkins revealed that he initially planned for a four-season arc.

However, he and the rest of the creative team believe that the Prime Video series has the potential to continue for several more years if given the opportunity. According to the showrunner, Cross' run will depend on finding storylines that are worthwhile and developing the character well enough to keep the audience's attention. Cross is the type of show that can go on forever. The challenge is, what is the character's journey?

Aldis Hodge also spoke about why he is invested in his character and what made him so connected to the role. He said he was attracted to Cross because he was intelligent and confident while still being vulnerable. The actor also mentioned the importance of seeing a Black man working in law enforcement without being held back.

What I realized was the immediacy of this character being presented as smart, intellectual, unapologetic, charismatic, raw, dangerous, vulnerable - all of these things without having to submit or compromise his dignity or humanity. He's a Black man walking in the world of police and justice and law, but not having to submit to other people's bias. There is no official release date for Cross season 3.

However, it has been speculated to be released in either the spring or summer of 2027. Cross seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Prime Video now





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