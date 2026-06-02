Prime Video's Fantasy Series The Rings of Power Returns with New Episodes

Prime Video's fantasy series, The Rings of Power, is returning with new episodes, showcasing the streaming service's commitment to genre releases. The show is part of a lineup of fantasy, sci-fi, superhero, and more series available on Prime Video.

Prime Video 's fantasy masterpiece retains its status with new episodes. Among Prime Video 's best shows are entries from the fantasy, sci-fi, superhero, and more genres.

Prime Video's biggest TV show, in terms of just how much it cost to produce and high viewership, is a fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. However, it is far from the only fantasy series on the streaming service, as Prime Video's fantasy shows also include The Wheel of Time, The Mighty Nein, Good Omens, and this masterpiece that is coming back soon





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Prime Video Fantasy Series The Rings Of Power The Wheel Of Time The Mighty Nein Good Omens

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