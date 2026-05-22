Prime Video's Fallout: A Post-Apocalyptic Action Drama Set to Revolutionize the Industry

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic action drama series based on the Fallout video game franchise. It follows Lucy MacLean, Maximus, and Cooper Howard, among other main characters, in a world devastated by nuclear apocalypse.

Prime Video has hit the jackpot with one of its biggest series, a post-apocalyptic action drama that has the potential to last until the actual end of days.

The streaming giant acquired the rights to this series back in July 2020, when the real world was experiencing its own dystopian nightmare during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Four years later, the initial release of Fallout took Prime Video by storm and became the first streaming series outside of Netflix to accrue 2 billion minutes of viewing time, according to Nielsen’s data.

Fallout is no longer simply regarded as one of the best sci-fi shows on Prime Video; it’s ranked among the best ongoing TV show in any genre, on any platform or network





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