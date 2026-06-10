Prime Video's 'Every Year After' Release Details and Cast Revealed

Prime Video's upcoming romantic drama 'Every Year After', based on Carley Fortune's novel, will explore a six-year love story set in Barry's Bay. The series features Olivia Scott and Andrew Cowen, with a creative team led by Amy B. Harris.

Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than seven years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups.

Her current TV obsessions right now are FX's The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia. Prime Video will soon delight romance fans with a new show titled Every Year After, based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel of the same name. The show was developed and written by The Wilds creator Amy B. Harris and Hart of Dixie's Leila Gerstein, with Harris also serving as a showrunner. All eight episodes are set to premiere soon.

The story centers around the romance between Percy Fraser and Sam Florek over the course of six years and one week in Barry's Bay, a quintessential lake town. The series stars Olivia Scott as Percy Fraser and Andrew Cowen as Sam Florek. Besides Cowen, the series also stars Aurora Perrineau, Michael Bradway, Joseph Chiu, and Elisha Cuthbert. It is executive-produced by Harris, Fortune, Lindsey Liberatore, Amy Rardin, John Stephens, and Grace Gilroy.

The creative team includes composer Tom Howe, cinematographer Rob Marsh, editor Kindra Marra, editor Jacquelyn Le, and directors Tara Nicole Weyr, Jeffrey W. Byrd, and Gillian Robespierre. The official logline describes it as a romantic, nostalgic story of first loves and the people and choices that mark us forever. This series marks one of the first major TV projects for Olivia Scott following her roles in Fate: The Winx Saga and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina





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Prime Video Every Year After Carley Fortune Romance Series Olivia Scott

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