Charlie Hunnam stars in Criminal on Prime Video, arriving January 13, 2027. This crime drama miniseries explores criminal families, offering a dark alternative for fans.

The highly anticipated crime drama series Criminal is set to debut on Prime Video in January 2027, bringing a gritty new narrative to streaming audiences. Starring Charlie Hunnam in the lead role, the miniseries promises to deliver a dark and graphic exploration of crime families that mirrors the thematic intensity of its predecessor, Sons of Anarchy. With a release date of January 13, 2027, for the first part, the series marks a significant addition to Prime Video's lineup of original content.

Criminal Miniseries Details and Release

Criminal is a miniseries based on the comic book series of the same name created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. The show will be released in two distinct parts, beginning with the episode titled "Coward" on January 13, 2027, and concluding with "Lawless" on January 27, 2027. This structured rollout allows viewers to engage with the deep character development and complex plotlines that define the series.

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The narrative follows Leo Patterson, portrayed by Charlie Hunnam, who is described as a criminal mastermind operating without the use of guns or violence, a stark contrast to his father's methods. Leo works alongside his friend Ricky Lawless, played by Gus Halper, as they navigate their upbringing in a criminal environment. While Ricky strives to follow in the footsteps of his legendary outlaw father, Leo attempts to establish a different path, creating a central tension between friendship and ideology.

The story intensifies with the return of Tracy Lawless, played by Luke Evans, who is Ricky's older brother. Tracy, a criminal who enlisted in the Army to avoid prison, brings their tragic family history back into focus. This return forces Leo and Ricky to confront the past events that have shaped their lives, adding layers of emotional depth and conflict to the narrative.

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Connections to Sons of Anarchy Themes

Although Criminal is an unrelated franchise, it is widely viewed as a spiritual successor to Sons of Anarchy due to its thematic similarities. Fans of the original series, which concluded in 2014, will recognize the dynamic of a criminal heir wanting to do things differently. In Sons of Anarchy, Jax Teller sought to change his club's direction from his stepfather Clay Morrow, while in Criminal, Leo seeks to diverge from his father's legacy.

The series also mirrors the complex friendships found in Sons of Anarchy. The relationship between Leo and Ricky echoes the bond between Jax Teller and Opie Winston, played by Ryan Hurst, who were best friends raised in the same criminal world but pursued different paths. These parallels create a familiar yet fresh experience for viewers who enjoyed the character-driven drama of the earlier show.

Additionally, the cast of Criminal includes notable actors such as Adria Arjona as Greta, a car thief from Leo's past, and Emilia Clarke as Mallory, an armed robber and Ricky's girlfriend. Their characters add further complexity to the story, exploring different generations of crime families and the events that connect their pasts, much like the multi-generational conflicts seen in Sons of Anarchy.

Impact and Future of Criminal Series

One significant advantage Criminal has over Sons of Anarchy is its planned exploration of multiple crime families. While Sons of Anarchy introduced groups like the Mayans M.C., the One-Niners, and the Nordics, it primarily focused on the title club and its immediate conflicts. Criminal, however, is designed to delve deeper into the stories and activities of the Patterson and Lawless families, offering a broader view of the criminal underworld.

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As a miniseries, Criminal initially promises a closed narrative, but its premise suggests potential for further exploration if additional seasons are commissioned. The series is one of Prime Video's most anticipated releases for 2027, with hopes that it will exceed expectations and provide a compelling alternative for viewers seeking high-quality crime dramas. The show's darker and more graphic tone sets it apart, promising a heavier thematic impact that resonates with modern audiences.

The creation of Criminal involves key figures from the source material, including Ed Brubaker and Jordan Harper, with Sean Phillips also credited as a creator. This involvement ensures that the adaptation remains faithful to the comic book's vision while expanding the narrative for television. The series is rated TV-MA and falls under the Action and Crime genres, promising intense and mature content for its target audience.