The acclaimed Bosch universe on Prime Video continues to grow with the announcement of Bosch: Start of Watch starring Cameron Monaghan. Discover details on the new prequel and the current state of the hit detective series.

Amazon MGM Studios is actively expanding its highly successful Bosch detective universe with the announcement of a new prequel series. The upcoming project, titled Bosch: Start of Watch, will star actor Cameron Monaghan and is scheduled to debut exclusively on the MGM+ streaming platform on January 10, 2027. This development confirms that the franchise, which originated from Michael Connelly's bestselling crime thriller novels, shows no signs of slowing down despite its long history on television.

The Evolution of the Detective Universe

The Bosch franchise currently consists of three distinct television series that have collectively established a robust narrative foundation for the detective genre. The original series, simply titled Bosch, premiered on Prime Video on February 6, 2014, and starred Titus Welliver as the titular LAPD detective. This initial run lasted for seven seasons and laid the groundwork for the broader universe by introducing core characters such as Madison Lintz's Maddie Bosch and Mimi Rogers' Honey Chandler. The original show is celebrated for its gritty realism and complex case structures that defined the tone for subsequent entries in the franchise.

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Spinoffs and Character Progression

Following the conclusion of the original series, the narrative shifted to explore different phases of the characters' lives through spinoff projects. Bosch: Legacy served as the first major spinoff, running from 2022 to 2025 across three seasons. In this iteration, Harry Bosch transitions from being an LAPD detective to a private investigator working for his former colleague, Honey Chandler. Concurrently, the series follows his daughter, Maddie Bosch, as she joins the LAPD ranks, creating a multi-generational dynamic that expands the world beyond the original protagonist.

Current Series and Critical Acclaim

The only currently ongoing series within the universe is Ballard, which shifts focus away from the iconic Harry Bosch character. This show stars Maggie Q as Renée Ballard, an LAPD detective leading the cold-case unit, and represents a significant expansion of the narrative scope. While Titus Welliver appears in the first season and is confirmed to return for the upcoming second season, the spotlight remains firmly on Ballard's investigations. This strategic pivot allows the franchise to introduce fresh storytelling perspectives while maintaining the high production values that viewers expect.

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Unprecedented Consistency in Quality

A defining characteristic of the Bosch franchise is its remarkable consistency in critical reception across all its entries. On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, both Bosch: Legacy and Ballard have achieved a perfect 100% critics score. The original Bosch series maintains a stellar 97% approval rating. This exceptional standard of quality ensures that every new addition to the universe meets the high expectations set by its predecessors, making it one of the most reliable franchises in modern television.

Strategic Expansion and Future Outlook

The announcement of Bosch: Start of Watch highlights the strategic intent to deepen the lore of the universe by exploring Harry Bosch's early career. By casting Cameron Monaghan in the lead role for the prequel, the production team aims to capture the character's formative years as a rookie in the LAPD. This expansion ensures that fans have multiple entry points into the story, whether they are interested in Bosch's past, present, or the legacy he leaves behind for the next generation of detectives in the franchise.