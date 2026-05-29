Prime Video's Bosch Franchise: A Deep Dive into the Shared Crime Universe

Prime Video has successfully expanded the crime drama genre with its Bosch franchise, creating an interconnected universe around the titular character played by Titus Welliver. Despite the conclusion of the original series and its sequel, Bosch: Legacy, the franchise continues with the upcoming spinoff Ballard. The series, based on Michael Connelly's novels, follows Harry Bosch, an LAPD homicide detective in the Hollywood Division, known for his unyielding pursuit of justice and love for jazz.

Shared cinematic universes have rapidly become a staple in the streaming landscape, transcending genres like superhero shows and sci-fi franchises. Crime dramas and cop procedurals have also thrived under this model, carrying forward the legacy of broadcast era hits such as NCIS's spinoffs and the expansive Dick Wolf universe.

Prime Video has excelled in this realm, creating an interconnected detective franchise around Bosch, a gritty police drama starring Titus Welliver as the titular jaded detective. Bosch became one of Prime's standout original shows, later spawning the sequel series Bosch: Legacy. Although both series have concluded, the franchise lives on with the upcoming 2025 spinoff Ballard, which has been renewed for a second season.

The Bosch series, based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels, follows Harry Bosch, a homicide detective in the LAPD's Hollywood Division. Bosch is known for his unyielding pursuit of justice, often quoting, 'Everybody counts or nobody counts.

' His partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, played by Jamie Hector, is one of the few people he truly trusts. Bosch's love for jazz, particularly the music of Art Pepper, is a recurring theme in the series. The show's use of real Los Angeles locations and its gritty, noir atmosphere have contributed to its success





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Prime Video Bosch Crime Drama Shared Universe Michael Connelly LAPD Hollywood Division Harry Bosch Jazz Art Pepper

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