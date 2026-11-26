Blade Runner 2099 has surged to second place on Prime Video charts just days after its November 25 release, surpassing major hits like The Terminal List and Reacher.

The cyberpunk sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099 has emerged as a dominant force on Prime Video, rapidly climbing streaming charts and surpassing several high-profile hits since its debut. According to data from FlixPatrol, the new series currently holds the second most-watched spot for television shows in the United States. This impressive performance occurred just days after the show dropped all eight of its episodes on November 25, signaling immediate audience engagement and strong binge-watching potential.

Blade Runner 2099 Streaming Chart Rankings

Blade Runner 2099 reached the number two position on the Prime Video US chart after only one day of availability on the platform. The series has officially displaced popular existing shows including The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt, Reacher featuring Alan Ritchson, the action thriller Neagley, and the Stephen King adaptation Carrie. These displacement moves highlight the significant viewership pull that the new franchise entry has generated among current subscribers.

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On the global stage, the cyberpunk series also performed exceptionally well by ranking fourth on the worldwide streaming chart. The show trended in forty-eight countries, demonstrating its broad international appeal and cross-border interest. This global traction underscores the enduring popularity of the Blade Runner universe, which was originally established by Ridley Scott and expanded with critical acclaim by Denis Villeneuve in the sequel Blade Runner 2049.

Expanding the Sci-Fi Franchise Universe

Blade Runner 2099 is set fifty years after the events of the previous film in the cyberpunk franchise, shifting the narrative context significantly from earlier installments. The story explores a world where replicants have secured total power while the human population is drastically reduced and hunted. Hunter Schafer stars as Cora, a human character who disguises herself as a replicant, adding a layer of urgency and danger to the central plot. This premise continues the thematic lineage of Ryan Gosling's character in the prior film, which depicted the early stages of a replicant uprising.

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Prime Video Sci-Fi Slate and Competition

The streaming service has a history of championing sci-fi content, previously saving The Expanse and launching hits like Upload and Fallout. Currently, the only show ranking higher than Blade Runner 2099 on the US chart is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This fantasy series maintains the top spot following its final two episodes, which aired on November 24 and depicted the forging of the One Ring for the first time in live-action. Blade Runner 2099 debuted one day after these concluding fantasy episodes, competing in a highly crowded and competitive streaming landscape.

Production Details and Creative Team

The series is created and showrun by Silka Luisa, with additional writing contributions from Ryan Willison, Claire Kiechel, Kirsa Rein, and Tom Spezialy. Directors including Jonathan van Tulleken have helped shape the visual identity of this new chapter in the franchise. The project carries a TV-MA rating and is categorized as a thriller, sci-fi, action, and drama series. This creative lineup aims to deliver a nuanced continuation of the cyberpunk aesthetic that defined earlier entries, blending high-concept science fiction with intense character-driven narratives for a modern audience.