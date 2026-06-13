Prime Video's Action-Packed Lineup: 'Reacher' Renewed, 'Jack Ryan' Returns with 'Ghost War'

Prime Video continues to deliver hit action series with 'Reacher' renewed for Season 5 and 'Jack Ryan' returning with a new movie, 'Ghost War'. Both shows have been popular among viewers, with 'Ghost War' becoming one of the most-watched titles on the platform this year.

Prime Video has enjoyed a successful year with the return of popular comic book projects like ' Invincible ' and ' The Boys '. While ' Invincible ' is confirmed to return next year, ' The Boys ' recently concluded its five-season run.

Another significant series set to return this year is 'Reacher', led by Alan Ritchson and based on Lee Child's novels.

'Reacher' has been renewed for Season 5 ahead of Season 4's premiere. Before 'Reacher', Prime Video had 'Jack Ryan', starring John Krasinski. After four seasons, 'Jack Ryan' returned with a new sequel movie, 'Ghost War', which has become one of Prime Video's most-watched titles this year





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Prime Video Reacher Jack Ryan Invincible The Boys Action Series Ghost War

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