Prime Video's 2026: A Year of Superheroes, Thrillers, and Vikings Spin-offs

Prime Video has had a busy year, treating fans to new seasons of popular shows, expanding its original movie library, and venturing into new genres. From superhero content to crime thrillers and detective dramas, the streaming service has something for everyone. Notably, Prime Video has high hopes for 'Bloodaxe', a Vikings replacement series that has already been renewed for a second season before its first episode has even aired.

2026 has been an eventful year for Prime Video , with new seasons of popular shows like ' The Boys ' and ' Invincible ' keeping fans of superhero content engaged.

The streaming service has also expanded its library of original movies with the release of 'The Wrecking Crew', a Hawaii-set crime thriller starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, and 'The Bluff', a swashbuckling epic featuring Karl Urban and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Additionally, Prime Video has ventured into the detective genre with 'Young Sherlock', a new thriller series helmed by legendary action writer and director Guy Ritchie, which has already been renewed for a second season





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Prime Video The Boys Invincible The Wrecking Crew The Bluff Young Sherlock Bloodaxe Vikings Crime Thriller Detective Drama Superhero Content Original Movies

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