Amazon MGM Studios confirms The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 4 renewal. Viewership hits 33 million globally with pre-production starting soon.

Prime Video has officially announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is confirmed for a fourth season. This renewal arrives as the streaming giant prepares to broadcast the final two episodes of the third season on November 24. The show continues to demonstrate significant audience demand despite receiving mixed critical reviews since its initial premiere.

Renewal Timing and Season 4 Plans

The fourth installment of the fantasy series is currently in pre-production. Filming for the new season is scheduled to begin next year, according to the studio's latest update. This announcement comes at a strategic moment as the third season approaches its conclusion. The narrative of the show is reaching a pivotal point with the upcoming broadcast of the season finale.

Also read ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon Prime Video

Studio Executives Praise Series Success

Peter Friedlander, the Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, issued a statement highlighting the program's impact on the platform. He described The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as a defining series for Prime Video. Friedlander expressed pride in the creative team led by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for delivering this landmark content.

The executive noted that Season Three delivers a moment fans have been anticipating, specifically the forging of the One Ring. He stated that the studio is eager to take audiences even deeper into the rich world of Tolkien's Second Age in the upcoming season. This comment underscores the high value Amazon places on its flagship fantasy property.

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Viewership Metrics and Streaming Records

Financial and audience metrics support the decision to renew the series for another round. The first season remains the most-watched TV series premiere in Prime Video history. The second season also performed strongly, landing within the top ten viewership charts for the service.

The current third season has already attracted 33 million viewers worldwide in just its first 12 days. These numbers place the show among the best-performing titles in the streaming service's history. The rapid accumulation of viewers demonstrates a sustained global interest in the Middle-earth narrative adaptation.

Final Episodes Schedule and Release Date

The third season consists of eight episodes and premiered on November 11. The first four episodes were released on that initial date to kick off the final installment. The streaming schedule includes the airing of two additional episodes last week, bringing the total broadcast count to ten episodes so far.

The remaining two episodes are set to air on November 24. This date marks the conclusion of the third season and serves as the backdrop for the Season 4 announcement. Fans waiting for the resolution of the current season's storylines will have their patience tested by this short window.