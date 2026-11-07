Prime Video's Muhammad Ali Biopic Hits 91% on Rotten Tomatoes With Jaleen Best Starring

Prime Video unveils the eight-episode boxing biopic 'The Greatest' starring Jaleen Best. Discover cast details, critical reception, and binge-watch availability for this new November 2026 release.

Prime Video has firmly established its place in the streaming landscape with the launch of The Greatest, an eight-episode biopic series that chronicles the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The series became available to stream in early November 2026, offering viewers an immersive look at the career and personal journey of the iconic sports figure. This release adds to a strong year for the platform, which has featured major hits like the fourth season of Reacher and the final season of The Boys.

Created by Ben Watkins and executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, The Greatest details the highs, lows, and in-between moments of Ali's life. Jaleen Best, known for his role in All American: Homecoming, takes on the titular role of the boxing champion. The series explores both his professional achievements in the ring and his complex personal life with significant detail.

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All eight episodes of the series were released simultaneously in November 2026, allowing audiences to binge the entire show over the weekend. Critics have praised the production for its immersive storytelling and strong performances, making it a standout title for sports enthusiasts and general viewers alike. The series aims to capture the essence of the man widely considered one of the greatest sports stars to ever live.

Jaleen Best delivers a compelling performance as Muhammad Ali, balancing the boxer's public bravado with his private vulnerability. A review by Victoria Luxford of Collider notes that Best thrives in the role, effectively mimicking Ali's cadence while portraying the shy young man behind the scenes. This dual portrayal adds depth to the character, moving beyond simple imitation to offer a nuanced perspective on the icon.

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The main cast is supported by a talented ensemble of actors who bring the surrounding world of Ali to life. Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Kai Parham, and Amin Joseph also star in the series. Their contributions help flesh out the historical context and personal relationships that shaped the boxer's legacy, providing a well-rounded narrative for viewers to engage with.

Early reception for The Greatest has been highly positive, with strong ratings appearing on major review platforms. The series holds a ninety-one percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating broad critical acclaim for its writing, direction, and performances. This score reflects the audience and critics' appreciation for the series' faithful and engaging depiction of Muhammad Ali's life story.

Additionally, the series maintains a solid score of seven-point-four out of ten on IMDb, suggesting strong viewer engagement and satisfaction. These metrics position The Greatest as a significant addition to Prime Video's catalog in late 2026. The positive feedback underscores the platform's success in securing high-profile talent and delivering quality biographical content to its subscriber base.

Prime Video continues to build a robust schedule of must-watch content for its subscribers with just two months remaining in 2026. The release of The Greatest complements other recent and upcoming shows, ensuring there is variety for diverse audience interests. Viewers can look forward to more titles as the year progresses, maintaining the streamer's reputation for high-quality original programming.

Prime Video currently features several other notable titles for binge-watching this weekend. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 2 has returned to Prime Video, featuring Chris Pratt as James Reece. The second season has earned an eight out of ten score on IMDb and maintains a fifty-seven percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Pratt's character agrees to hunt down terrorist networks eight months after the events of the first season, leaning into everything that makes the franchise work.

Another standout title available on the platform is the psychological drama Sorry For Your Loss. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen and Kelly Marie Tran as Leigh and Jules Shaw. It originally aired on Facebook Watch and follows one woman's battle with the loss of her husband. The show has earned strong praise from critics, illustrated by a ninety-seven percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

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For those seeking further recommendations, Prime Video offers curated lists of the best shows and movies currently available on the platform. The addition of The Greatest demonstrates the service's commitment to covering multiple genres, from superhero satire to historical biopics. Subscribers are encouraged to explore the full catalog to find titles that match their personal preferences in this competitive streaming landscape.

The platform's strategy of releasing high-quality original programming continues to attract and retain viewers. With The Greatest, Prime Video has secured a title that appeals to both sports fans and those interested in biographical dramas. The series offers a comprehensive look at one of history's most influential athletes, providing viewers with a rich and engaging narrative experience.

As the year winds down, Prime Video remains a top choice for viewers looking for compelling content. The mix of new releases and critically acclaimed series ensures there is something for everyone. The success of The Greatest highlights the platform's ability to deliver impactful storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide.

The series has been praised for its attention to detail and authentic portrayal of Muhammad Ali's life. Jaleen Best's performance has been particularly noted for its depth and authenticity. The supporting cast also delivers strong performances, contributing to the overall quality of the series.

Prime Video's continued investment in original content positions it as a major player in the streaming wars. The release of The Greatest is a testament to the platform's commitment to quality and diversity in its programming. Viewers can expect more high-profile releases in the coming months as Prime Video builds on its success.