Prime Video Recommendations Ride or Die and The Terminal List

Explore top Prime Video series including The Terminal List Season 2 and the acclaimed comedy Ride or Die starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham.

As November settles into its second week, David DiGilio's The Terminal List continues to dominate viewership charts as the number one television series on Prime Video. This action thriller, adapted from the novels written by Jack Carr, features Chris Pratt in the lead role of United States Navy SEAL James Reece. The newly released Season 2 depicts Reece as a fugitive who has been placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation Most Wanted List following the events of the previous season.

The Terminal List Dominates Prime Video Charts

The second season of this high-stakes series has maintained admirable performance metrics since its premiere in late October. Chris Pratt's portrayal of James Reece remains central to the narrative, driving the plot through intense action sequences and political intrigue. The show's sustained popularity underscores the strong audience retention for military-themed dramas on streaming platforms.

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While The Terminal List holds the top spot, Prime Video offers a diverse library of content that caters to various viewing preferences. The platform's algorithmic recommendations highlight other compelling series that have gained significant traction among subscribers. These alternatives provide distinct genres and tones, ensuring that viewers can find engaging content beyond the action thriller genre.

Ride or Die Blends Espionage with Comedy

Ride or Die, an action-adventure comedy series created by Tessa Coates, offers a sharp contrast to the gritty tone of The Terminal List. The series stars Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham as Debbie and Judith, two best friends with vastly different lifestyles. Debbie is a quiet former attorney who is now a devoted wife to a Member of the British Parliament, while Judith operates as a rule-breaking international assassin living under the guise of an accountant.

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The plot thickens after Debbie experiences a surprise divorce, which abruptly pulls her into Judith's dangerous secret world. Together, the mismatched duo finds themselves on the run from a mysterious enemy, blending classic buddy-comedy tropes with high-energy espionage. The series has been praised for its breezy watchability and the strong chemistry between its two lead actresses. On its premiere, Ride or Die ranked among the top Prime Video original shows of 2026, earning widespread critical acclaim for its performances and narrative structure.

Despite its success, Ride or Die was canceled after just one season, a fact that has disappointed many fans of the series. The show received a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, highlighting its strong reception among critics and audiences alike. Key supporting characters are played by Ed Skrein, Calam Lynch, Jamie Parker, Sylvia Hoeks, and Bill Nighy, adding depth to the ensemble cast. The series effectively merges espionage elements with road trip dynamics, creating a unique viewing experience that appeals to fans of both action and comedy.

Streaming Landscape Offers Diverse Options

Prime Video's current programming lineup demonstrates the platform's commitment to offering a wide range of content types. From the military intensity of The Terminal List to the comedic espionage of Ride or Die, subscribers have access to varied narratives. The performance of these shows indicates a strong market for character-driven stories, regardless of genre. Viewers seeking high-stakes drama can engage with Chris Pratt's James Reece, while those preferring lighter entertainment can follow the adventures of Debbie and Judith.

The cancellation of Ride or Die after one season remains a notable point of discussion among viewers. Despite this, the series continues to attract new audiences through streaming algorithms and word-of-mouth recommendations. The strong critical reception, evidenced by the 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, suggests that the show had a loyal fan base. The decision to cancel the series has sparked conversations about the longevity of comedy-action hybrids on streaming platforms.

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As the month progresses, the performance of these titles will likely influence future programming decisions on Prime Video. The continued success of The Terminal List Season 2 reinforces the demand for action thrillers based on popular literature. Meanwhile, the cult following of Ride or Die highlights the potential for niche genres to gain significant traction. Viewers are encouraged to explore these titles to experience the full scope of the platform's current offerings. The combination of established franchises and original series provides a robust library for diverse audience preferences.