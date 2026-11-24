Prime Video rankings reveal The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remains number one while Young Sherlock gains critical praise for its Victorian detective reimagining.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power maintains its position as the number one show on Prime Video two weeks after premiering its third season. This epic fantasy drama, adapted from the canon of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, continues to attract viewers with its ambitious scale and critical acclaim. The latest season has received significant praise from reviewers for its production values and storytelling depth.

Rings of Power Dominates Prime Video Charts

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power leads the platform rankings despite the presence of numerous other high-quality series. The show's enduring popularity underscores its status as one of the most ambitious television productions ever created. Viewers continue to flock to the series as it expands the lore of Tolkien's legendary fictional world with each new episode.

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Critics have highlighted the artistic merits of the third season, noting its ability to balance spectacle with character development. The series has successfully retained its audience by delivering a cohesive narrative that honors the source material while offering fresh dramatic tensions. This sustained engagement keeps the fantasy drama at the top of viewership charts weeks after its debut.

Young Sherlock Offers Victorian Detective Reimagining

Young Sherlock, a series developed by Peter Harness and Guy Ritchie, offers a youthful reimagining of the iconic detective character. Based on Andrew Lane's books, the show portrays Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary sleuth as an unruly nineteen-year-old student at Oxford University. This narrative setting places Sherlock Holmes years before his rise to global fame, providing a fresh perspective on the classic literary figure.

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The plot follows Sherlock as he befriends James Moriarty at Oxford and investigates his first murder mystery. This case is tied to a global conspiracy, setting the stage for a complex thriller. The series is created by Matthew Parkhill and is described as a fun pastiche that incorporates characteristic Guy Ritchie flair without directly recreating Conan Doyle's original canon.

Young Sherlock Cast and Critical Reception

Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as the titular Sherlock Holmes, bringing energy to the role of the young detective. Max Irons plays his brother Mycroft, while Dónal Finn embodies the character of James Moriarty. Natascha McElhone and Holly Cattle appear in notable supporting roles within the ensemble cast. The production values reflect the high standards expected from a Guy Ritchie project.

Since its premiere in March 2026, Young Sherlock has received positive reviews from both fans and critics. Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Dónal Finn have been specifically praised for their performances. Dónal Finn has been cited as a breakout star of the show, earning acclaim for his interpretation of the future nemesis of Sherlock Holmes.

Best Shows to Binge on Prime Video This Week

While The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power holds the top spot, Prime Video offers a diverse library of excellent series. Viewers looking for alternative entertainment can explore other highly rated shows on the platform. The current rankings suggest that audiences are enjoying a mix of epic fantasy and character-driven dramas.

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For those interested in detective fiction, Young Sherlock provides a compelling entry point into the genre. The show's success indicates a strong market interest in reimagined classic characters. Its unique approach to the Victorian era and its focus on the formative years of famous literary figures appeal to a broad demographic.