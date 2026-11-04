Prime Video November 2026 Lineup: Rings of Power and Blade Runner 2099

Prime Video adds Blade Runner 2099, Rings of Power S3, and the Madden biopic in November 2026. See the full schedule for original hits and holiday specials.

Prime Video subscribers will have an expansive array of new content to stream this November 2026, with a focus on major sci-fi franchises and sports dramas. The platform is expanding its library well beyond the holiday season by introducing high-profile series, movies, and live sporting events throughout the month. This extensive lineup aims to capture audiences with both blockbuster entertainment and classic seasonal programming.

Major Franchise Expansions Lead the Slate

The most anticipated title for science fiction enthusiasts is the arrival of Blade Runner 2099, described as a major event that fans have awaited from the streamer. Alongside this new addition, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns for its third season on November 11, 2026. This installment continues the prequel narrative set in Middle-earth's Second Age, picking up five years after the fall of Eregion.

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Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Daniel Weyman reprise their central roles for this new season. The plot details Sauron's secret efforts to craft his ultimate weapon of power while the region remains in a relative peace. New characters are introduced through the casting of Jamie Campbell Bower, Eddie Marsan, and Simon Pegg. The series continues to explore the forging of the legendary rings and the Dark Lord's rise.

Sports Biopics and Historical Dramas

NFL legend John Madden receives a biographical treatment in the film Madden, which arrives on Prime Video on November 18, 2026. Directed by David O. Russell, the movie stars Nicolas Cage as the titular coach and commentator. The narrative traces his journey from his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Al Davis to his status as football's most recognizable voice.

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The film also features Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller, and Shane Gillis in supporting roles as real-life personalities. This release follows the movie's theatrical debut on November 11, 2026. The story highlights Madden's 16 Sports Emmy Awards and his legacy as a coach who never had a losing season.

Another significant release is The Greatest, an eight-episode limited series premiering on November 4, 2026. Created by Ben Watkins and produced by Michael B. Jordan, this series offers the first authorized scripted exploration of Muhammad Ali. Jaleen Best portrays the boxing icon, with Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Kai Parham, and Amin Joseph as main characters.

Live Sports and Holiday Entertainment

Live sports coverage remains a key component of the November 2026 schedule for the streaming service. Viewers can watch four Friday night doubleheaders from November 6 through 27, featuring Emirates NBA Cup 2026 Group Play action. Additionally, the platform continues to broadcast Thursday Night Football games throughout the month.

As the holiday season approaches, the streamer is also adding a vast collection of classic Christmas movies, shows, and holiday specials. This selection is designed to provide extensive entertainment options for families and viewers celebrating the end of the year. The platform is simultaneously featuring select horror hits to cater to fans of the genre.

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Complete Guide to Prime Video November Additions

The full schedule includes several distinct premiere dates for original content. The series The Greatest begins streaming on November 4, 2026. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 arrives on November 11, 2026. The film Madden follows with its streaming premiere on November 18, 2026.

This diverse roster ensures that Prime Video has content for every type of viewer, from sci-fi fans to sports enthusiasts. The inclusion of both new originals and classic holiday films provides a robust library for the upcoming months. Subscribers can access this extensive list of movies, television series, streaming originals, and live shows directly through the platform.