Prime Video Sees Campus Drivers Hit #1 Global as Rings of Power Returns

Discover the top Prime Video new shows this week. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Chosen Season 6, and The Greatest lead Prime Video's November 2026 streaming slate.

Prime Video has officially crowned Campus Drivers as its number one global hit following its premiere on Friday, November 6, marking a significant milestone for the streamer's French coming-of-age romantic drama. The show consists of six episodes available for immediate streaming, capturing international attention with its fresh narrative and solidifying its top viewership position throughout the week of November 9-13, 2026.

This surge in popularity coincides with the release of four new episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season three on Wednesday, November 11. The fantasy epic remains the most anticipated return on the platform, maintaining an 84% Rotten Tomatoes critics score despite mixed audience reactions, and continuing its exploration of Sauron's rise thousands of years before the original trilogy.

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Prime Video's Fall 2026 lineup continues to demonstrate robust momentum with a diverse array of high-profile series spanning multiple genres. The platform has successfully blended high-concept fantasy with intimate storytelling, offering viewers a mix of biblical historical dramas, modern romances, and sports biopics that cater to a wide spectrum of subscriber tastes.

The Greatest, the critically acclaimed eight-episode drama about Muhammad Ali, premiered worldwide on Wednesday, November 4, and has quickly established itself as the second most-watched series in the United States on Prime Video. The narrative deeply explores the life of Cassius Clay between his 1960 Olympic gold medal victory and his historic 1964 defeat of Sonny Liston, earning an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score.

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In southern France, Campus Drivers follows Lois, a college freshman who enters her year heartbroken but finds romance with Lane, a campus legend known for developing a popular app. Based on the bestselling book series by C.S. Quill, the show has captured the imagination of global audiences, providing a compelling reason for viewers to stay engaged with the platform throughout the week.

Fans of biblical history have ample cause to celebrate as The Chosen prepares for the premiere of its sixth season on Sunday, November 15. This highly popular original program, which chronicles the life of Jesus and his contemporaries in first-century Israel, has garnered more than 1 billion views globally since its initial debut in 2019.

The upcoming season will consist of six episodes, and the series has already been officially renewed for a seventh season. With a 97% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, The Chosen remains one of the most critically beloved programs on the platform, offering viewers a perfect opportunity to catch up before the new episodes drop.

For those seeking long-term binge options, iZombie was quietly added to the Prime Video library at the beginning of November. The show originally ran for 71 episodes across five seasons from 2015 to 2019, earning a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 7.8 rating on IMDb. The narrative follows Olivia Moore, played by Rose McIver, a medical resident who becomes a zombie and assists the local police in solving murders as a coroner.

Despite its elements of splatter horror and high-concept comedy, iZombie maintains a TV-14 rating, making it accessible to a wide audience. It serves as a valuable addition for viewers looking to dive into a genre-blending mystery that combines humor with crime-solving.

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Devil's Crest, a genre-blending anime series, also released its two-part premiere on Friday, November 6, adding to the diverse slate of new content. Prime Video continues to expand its library with titles that cater to diverse tastes, ensuring that subscribers have significant content to engage with during the fall season.

The platform's strategy of adding high-quality series like The Greatest and The Chosen ensures that there is always substantial content available. Viewers looking for critically acclaimed sports dramas, biblical epics, or romantic comedies will find ample options within this week's releases, reinforcing Prime Video's strong position in the competitive streaming market.

The integration of these varied genres highlights the platform's commitment to providing high-value entertainment. From the epic scale of The Rings of Power to the intimate storytelling of Campus Drivers, the current slate offers something for every type of viewer. This comprehensive approach helps maintain high engagement levels and keeps subscribers invested in the platform's expanding catalog.

As the week progresses, the continued success of Campus Drivers and the steady return of major franchises like The Lord of the Rings suggest a strong trend for Prime Video. The platform's ability to deliver both new hits and beloved returns positions it as a key player in the ongoing streaming wars. Subscribers are encouraged to explore these new additions to fully experience the breadth of content available.