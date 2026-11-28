Prime Video subscribers can stream the animated Lord of the Rings film, the classic teen comedy Mean Girls, and top rom-com Clashing Through the Snow this weekend.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States are presented with a diverse lineup of cinematic titles to conclude the month of November. The streaming platform currently highlights three prominent films that cater to varied audience preferences, ranging from high fantasy animation to seasonal rom-coms and iconic teen comedies. This selection offers immediate entertainment value as viewers navigate the end of the year.

Trending Films and Current Rankings

Two titles from previous weeks remain highly visible on the platform's charts, demonstrating sustained viewer interest. Red One, an action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, currently holds the fifth position in the streamer's nationwide top ten list. The film's Christmas-themed plot makes it a timely choice as the holiday season approaches.

Also read Clashing Through the Snow Dethrones Lord of the Rings on Prime Video Charts

Meanwhile, the biopic Madden, which features Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale, sits at the third spot for the most-watched movie on Prime Video. Both films maintain strong rankings, indicating that earlier releases continue to draw significant traffic alongside the newest additions to the catalog.

New Romance Release Dominates Viewership

Clashing Through the Snow, a Prime Video original released on November 23, has emerged as the most-watched movie on the service in the United States. The romantic comedy stars Christopher Briney, known for his role in The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Michelle Randolph, who appears in Landman.

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The film follows two rival editors, Ryan Mitchell and Hannah Hendricks, who are stranded together during a snowstorm. The narrative relies on the enemies-to-lovers trope, contrasting Mitchell's rigid personality with Hendricks' impulsive nature. The chemistry between the two leads has resonated strongly with audiences seeking a lighthearted seasonal story.

Classic Teen Comedy Returns for Season

Mean Girls, the 2004 teen comedy classic, arrived on Prime Video on November 1 and remains a staple for holiday rewatches. The film centers on Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron as she navigates the social hierarchy of a high school dominated by a group of popular and antagonistic students.

Rachel McAdams delivers a standout performance as the film's antagonist, Regina George, a character widely celebrated for her magnetic screen presence. The cast also includes Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, and Lizzy Caplan. Specific scenes, such as the high school talent show performance of Jingle Bell Rock, align the film perfectly with the end-of-year holiday spirit.

Fantasy Franchise Expansion Arrives

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated film directed by Kenji Kamiyama, arrives for streaming this Saturday, November 28. The movie serves as a bridge for fans of the franchise following the recent conclusion of The Rings of Power season 3. It is set in the timeline prior to Peter Jackson's original trilogy and The Hobbit movies.

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The plot explores how an unintentional death triggers a major confrontation in Middle-earth, directly leading to the events surrounding the origin of Helm's Deep. The film allows fans to engage with the high fantasy universe in a new format, featuring a runtime of 134 minutes and a PG-13 rating. It provides a way to remain immersed in the lore of J.R.R. Tolkien's world as November concludes.