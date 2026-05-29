Prime Video launches filming for Young Sherlock Season 2, promising a 2027 return

Series creator Matthew Parkhill confirms production has begun on Young Sherlock's second season, now shooting in Palermo with Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Dónal Finn back as Holmes and Moriarty. New director Colm McCarthy joins the team, and fans can anticipate a mid‑to‑late‑2027 debut.

Production on the second season of the Prime Video mystery drama Young Sherlock has officially kicked off, confirming that the series will likely return to audiences sometime in 2027.

The announcement came from series creator and showrunner Matthew Parkhill, who posted a series of behind‑the‑scenes photographs to his social media accounts. The images include a production slate labelled "Season 2 - Episode 2," as well as fresh looks at the two lead performers. Hero Fiennes Tiffin is seen back in the iconic role of Sherlock Holmes, while Dónal Finn reprises his turn as the arch‑rival James Moriarty.

The photographs also capture a glimpse of Moriarty in disguise, cloaked in a priest's habit, and Holmes wearing a more classic, trench‑coated detective outfit as he wanders the streets of the new filming location. Season 2 has moved its primary shooting base to Palermo, Italy, a stark contrast to the first season's extensive work across various locations in Spain.

The change in scenery promises a fresh visual palette for the series, and the production team has brought aboard additional talent to shape the new episodes. Colm McCarthy, known for his previous contributions to the BBC's Sherlock-including an episode in the third series-has been tapped to direct the second episode of Young Sherlock's second season. Cinematographer Mark Patten returns to the project, having shot every episode of the inaugural season, ensuring visual continuity while also embracing the new Italian backdrop.

While plot specifics remain under wraps, the new set photos suggest that the creative team is delving deeper into the psychological duel between Holmes and Moriarty. The presence of Moriarty in clerical garb hints at potential plotlines involving deception and hidden identities, while Holmes' traditional detective attire underscores a return to classic sleuthing methods.

No official release date has been announced by Prime Video, but with filming already underway and the season slated for a mid‑to‑late‑2027 debut, fans can expect the series to re‑enter the streaming lineup next year. The continuation of Young Sherlock signals the streaming platform's commitment to expanding its mystery‑drama portfolio and keeping the legendary rivalry between the brilliant detective and his mastermind antagonist at the forefront of contemporary television storytelling





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