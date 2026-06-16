Prime Video India Sets Launch Date For 'Alliance'

Prime Video India's upcoming John de Mol daily reality series 'Alliance' will launch worldwide on June 26.

Bell Media & Blink49 Studios Strike First-Look Deal With Showrunner Celeste Parr & Punctuation Media; Romantic Thriller ‘We Never Happened’ First Project From Pact The Hindi-language show will debut as the Amazon streamer’s first-ever original global daily series and will also mark Kunal Kemmu’s debut as a reality show host.

The game format show follows 16 contestants who enter the game as duos, but quickly discover that no alliance is permanent. The final player standing at the end is the winner. will combine strategy, shifting loyalties, and constantly evolving gameplay, creating a truly immersive experience that will keep our audiences engaged every single day from start to end,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

“We are delighted to partner with Banijay Asia, yet again to bring this globally successful format to India. The success we have seen with our unscripted slate, including Deepak Dhar, founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia, said: “Given the name of the show, it feels appropriate to say we’re thrilled to be inwith Prime Video on this one. What drew us to the format was its sheer scale.

The games are ambitious, cinematic, and unlike anything we’ve attempted before, but spectacle alone doesn’t make a great format.stand out is the constant interplay between strategy and performance. Contestants are pushed physically, mentally, and emotionally, with every challenge creating new opportunities and new setbacks. ”Spielberg Sci-Fi Pic Now Eyeing $44M U.S. Open; WW Cume At $93MComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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