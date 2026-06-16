Prime Video Has a New #1 Show That's Taken Over the World & Continues a Major Streaming Trend

Another big hit for Prime Video continues the streamer's trend when it comes to book to screen adaptations.

It may be summer, but don’t let the season of vacation and relaxation fool you. It’s also become a great season for television, especially for streaming.

Last summer, series likeand more had everyone tuning in and talking and this year is shaping up to have some major hits as well—particularly for. The streamer just debuted a brand-new series that is already becoming a global phenomenon and continuing a major trend when it comes to streaming wins.is already proving to be a big streaming win for Prime Video.

The series, which is based on the novelby Carley Fortune, follows Percy Fraser and Sam Florek , childhood friends who once had a teen romance that fell apart due to a devastating secret. Now, years later, Percy comes home for a funeral and old feelings spark but things are so much more complicated than simply a second chance.

Now, less than a week after its debut, the series is Prime Video’s number one show in the world according tois presently sitting at the top spot but it’s in good company coming up right behind it. Another new series,coming along right behind it—is that it continues a huge entertainment trend that’s been gaining steam in recent years. That trend the huge success that Prime Video has had with the adaptation of romance novels to television series.

, an adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel of the same name, kicked off the streamer’s trend of taking popular romance books and turning them into television series. The first season ofturned out to be so popular that it would go on to get three seasons and a feature-length film is also on the way.

Prime Video has followed that up with the more recent, and with both of those series also being successful, it feels like strong proof that romance novels make for great series. Certainly, other streamers have been following suit, with HBO Max’sHowever, the success of romance novels to television adaptation isn’t the only success Prime Video has had taking things from page to screen.

Another series,, is also an adaptation of a popular novel—in this case, the psychological thriller from E. Lockhart—that has proven to be popular with audiences. That series debuted last June and has already been renewed for a second season, though it doesn’t yet have a release date.43 Years Ago, This Legendary Sitcom Ended After 114 Episodes & It’s Still One of the Best Casts Ever





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