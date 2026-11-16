Prime Video is developing two new Jack Carr adaptations starring Chris Pratt. Savage Son and Cry Havoc expand the Terminal List franchise into prequel territory.

Prime Video announced on Thursday that it is expanding the television universe surrounding Chris Pratt with two new projects based on the works of author Jack Carr. The streaming platform confirmed it is adapting the novel Savage Son for a new series and is also developing a prequel project centered on the book Cry Havoc. These announcements deepen the company's commitment to the action drama franchise that originally launched with The Terminal List.

Prime Video Secures Jack Carr Adaptations

Prime Video confirmed that Chris Pratt will return to star in the new series adaptation of Savage Son. The project will feature Pratt reprising his role as the former Navy SEAL operative James Reece. The platform is also moving forward with the development of a prequel series based on Jack Carr's novel Cry Havoc. This new project will explore the backstory of Tom Reece, the father of the main protagonist. David Keeley previously portrayed Tom Reece in a single episode of the flagship series, providing a visual reference for the new narrative arc.

Also read Netflix WWII Thriller Pressure Removed From Prime Video Dec 1 Ahead of Mosquito Bowl Streaming Debut

Tom Reece Vietnam War Prequel Details

The upcoming prequel project focuses heavily on the life of Tom Reece during the Vietnam War era. This setting marks a significant departure from the modern-day military thriller tone of the original show. The narrative will delve into the formative experiences of James Reece's father. This decision allows Prime Video to expand the fictional Jack Carr universe beyond the boundaries of the original source material. The production team is working directly with Jack Carr to ensure the historical context aligns with his established lore.

Chris Pratt 2026 Box Office Context

Chris Pratt has enjoyed significant success in the film industry throughout 2026. He recently starred in the Amazon-backed sci-fi thriller Mercy alongside Rebecca Ferguson. Although the film underperformed in theatrical releases, it became one of the most-watched titles on Prime Video in 2026. Pratt also achieved massive commercial success with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. This film was the first feature of 2026 to gross over $1 billion at the global box office. He starred alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in this animated blockbuster which revitalized his cinematic standing.

Advertisement

Terminal List Season 2 And Future Roadmap

The second season of The Terminal List premiered on Prime Video following a long production cycle. The first season debuted in 2022, while the platform had already released three full seasons of Reacher during that same period. The release of Reacher Season 3 occurred while Prime Video was still finalizing the second season of The Terminal List. The rapid production of Reacher highlights the difference in development timelines between the two major action franchises on the platform. The return of Chris Pratt for Savage Son and the development of the Cry Havoc prequel demonstrate Prime Video's strategy to build a shared universe.

Jack Carr Literary Universe Expansion

Jack Carr has become a central figure in Prime Video's original programming strategy. His novels provide the foundational source material for the company's highest-profile action dramas. The adaptation of Savage Son continues the direct narrative of the existing series. Meanwhile, the Cry Havoc project offers a unique opportunity to explore the backstory of the Reece family. These projects collectively ensure that the James Reece narrative remains a cornerstone of Prime Video's content library for the foreseeable future.