Prime Video Developing Savage Son With Chris Pratt After Terminal List Season 2

Prime Video announces Savage Son starring Chris Pratt, adapting Jack Carr's novel following the October 21 2026 release of Terminal List season two.

Prime Video has initiated development on a new project titled Savage Son, confirming that Chris Pratt will return to portray James Reece. This announcement follows the October 21, 2026 premiere of The Terminal List season two. The streaming service is adapting the third book in Jack Carr's bestselling novel series for this new production. It is currently unknown whether the new series will connect directly to the existing franchise timeline.

Savage Son Development Details

Chris Pratt is officially set to reprise his role as the former Navy SEAL in the upcoming Savage Son adaptation. The project is directly inspired by the third installment in Jack Carr's literary canon. Prime Video is actively developing the series but has not specified the structural relationship to previous entries. Viewers are awaiting clarification on how this new installment fits into the broader franchise landscape.

Also read Prime Video’s ‘Terminal List’ Franchise Expands With ‘Savage Son’ Series

Terminal List Season Two Context

The Terminal List returned to streaming platforms on October 21, 2026, with its second chapter. This season adapts Carr's second novel, True Believer, continuing the narrative journey of James Reece. The premiere occurred shortly after the initial news broke regarding the Savage Son development. The show maintains its focus on Reece as he navigates the consequences of his previous actions in the series.

Franchise Structure Uncertainty

It remains unclear whether Savage Son will function as the third season of The Terminal List. Alternatively, it might operate as a separate series within the property's universe. The streaming platform previously launched The Terminal List: Dark Wolf as a distinct prequel series. This precedent suggests that Savage Son could follow a similar format or integrate seamlessly as a continuation.

Advertisement

Series Origins And Previous Seasons

The Terminal List season one debuted in July 2022 with the central character investigating the deaths of his fellow Navy SEALs. The investigation also expanded to include the tragic loss of his family members. The show established a strong foundation for the subsequent seasons and spin-offs. Prime Video has maintained high production values throughout the franchise's run since its initial launch.

Future Of The Terminal List Universe

Prime Video is strategically expanding its content library through these connected adaptations. The decision to develop Savage Son indicates a long-term commitment to Jack Carr's intellectual property. Fans are monitoring the situation for official announcements regarding release dates and episode counts. The company has not yet confirmed if Savage Son will air under the same title or a modified franchise branding.