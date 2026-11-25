Prime Video expands its library in December 2026 with The Man With the Bag, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and new originals. See the full schedule of movies and shows arriving this month.

Prime Video is significantly expanding its content library this month, bringing a diverse array of films, series, and original programming to subscribers. The streaming giant has announced a robust schedule of new additions arriving throughout December 2026, timed perfectly to capture the winter holiday viewing demographic.

New Releases Starting December First

The month begins on December 1st with a substantial wave of new titles that cater to a wide spectrum of audience preferences. Viewers can immediately access the classic romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral, offering a nostalgic staple for holiday movie nights. This release is part of a broader collection that includes major blockbusters like Bullet Train, the animated hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the action film Bloodsport.

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Other notable titles arriving on December 1st include The Birdcage, Platoon, and the 2025 animated feature Dog Man. The library also gains access to the 2022 film Respect and the 1988 drama Mississippi Burning. Subscribers interested in classic cinema can explore titles such as West Side Story from 1961 and 12 Angry Men from 1997. This initial rollout ensures that there is immediate content available for various tastes, from modern superhero films to historical dramas.

Schwarzenegger and Ritchson Heist Film Arrives

One day after the initial batch, Prime Video introduces its first major holiday original release on December 2nd. The Man With the Bag, a new heist film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson, makes its debut on the platform. This upcoming original project marks a significant addition to the streaming service's exclusive content roster, leveraging the star power of its two lead actors to attract viewers during the busy holiday season.

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Alongside the heist film, December 2nd also sees the arrival of Lee Cronin's The Mummy, slated for a 2026 release. The platform is also adding the 2026 film Shelter to its library on this date. Additionally, the documentary Lee Cronin's The Mummy: Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour featuring Billie Eilish is set to stream, expanding the platform's non-fiction offerings. This diverse lineup demonstrates a strategic effort to balance genre fiction with popular music documentaries.

Series Returns and True Crime Miniseries

Television audiences have their own set of highlights coming later in the month, with a focus on returning series and exclusive limited runs. Eli Manning's The Undercovers is scheduled to return to the platform, appealing to fans of reality and sports entertainment crossover content. This series adds a unique voice to the streaming service's original programming slate, distinct from traditional scripted dramas or comedies.

As the month progresses, Prime Video prepares to launch One Night in Idaho, a new original miniseries targeting true-crime enthusiasts. This upcoming release is positioned as a must-watch event for fans of the genre, likely arriving in the final week of December. The inclusion of this title suggests a continued investment in high-stakes non-fiction storytelling, complementing the film releases earlier in the month. Subscribers can look forward to deep dives into real-world mysteries and investigations.

Full Monthly Schedule and Late December Additions

The remainder of December features a steady stream of additional content across multiple dates, ensuring continuous engagement throughout the holiday period. On December 6th, 7th, and 14th, new titles will continue to populate the library, though specific titles for these dates were not detailed in the initial announcement. The platform maintains its strategy of releasing content in waves to sustain subscriber interest during the winter months.

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Later in the month, December 16th, 21st, and 28th will see further additions to the collection. These late December arrivals coincide with the peak of the holiday break, providing ample entertainment options for viewers spending time at home. The comprehensive schedule, spanning from the first to the last day of the month, highlights Prime Video's commitment to being a primary destination for holiday streaming. This extensive library expansion, featuring everything from 1948 classics like Red River to 2026 originals, solidifies the platform's position in the competitive streaming market.