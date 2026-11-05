Prime Video Criminal Adaptation Casts Charlie Hunnam Emilia Clarke For 2027 Release

Prime Video unveils the first look and release strategy for Criminal, a new drama series starring Charlie Hunnam and Emilia Clarke, premiering in January 2027.

Prime Video has officially confirmed that its highly anticipated adaptation of the comic book series Criminal will premiere this January. The streamer is leveraging its strong history with graphic novel adaptations to launch this new project, which promises to deliver a gritty and dramatic narrative. The announcement includes a first look at the series and details a unique release schedule for fans awaiting the show.

Criminal Release Strategy And Broadcast Dates

Prime Video will debut the first four episodes of the series under the title Coward on Wednesday, January 13, 2027. This initial batch will be followed two weeks later by the remaining four episodes, titled Lawless, which will arrive on January 27, 2027. The total series consists of eight episodes, splitting the narrative into two distinct halves that mirror the original comic's structure. Fans who have read the long-running series by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips will recognize these names as they make up the first ten issues of the graphic novel, originally published in 2006 and 2007.

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Star Studded Cast And Character Dynamics

The series features a powerhouse ensemble led by Charlie Hunnam as Leo Patterson, a character attempting to escape the criminal lifestyle he was raised in. Gus Halper stars as Ricky Lawless, a friend desperate to emulate his father, a legendary outlaw. Luke Evans joins the cast as Tracy Lawless, Ricky's older brother, whose return from the Army brings their tragic family history back into the light. Adria Arjona appears as Greta, a sharp-tongued car thief from Leo's past, while Emilia Clarke plays Mallory, Ricky's girlfriend who fears the lengths he will go to survive.

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Supporting Cast And Production Details

Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, John Hawkes, and Logan Browning round out the main cast, bringing significant depth to the supporting roles. The show also features a wide array of guest stars including Michael Mando, Garrett Hedlund, Patrick J. Adams, Pat Healy, Taylor Selé, Aliyah Camacho, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, Dominic Burgess, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lawrence Kao, Katie Stevens, John Pyper-Ferguson, Robert Lee Hart, Aina Brei'yon, and Kyle Davis. The plot promises gunfights, heists, and tragic romance as these complex characters navigate their dangerous lives and relationships.

Streamers Graphic Novel Success And Future Plans

Prime Video has established itself as a dominant force in comic book adaptations, having successfully brought The Boys to life with three spinoffs, including the upcoming Vaught Rising. The streamer also found success with the animated series Invincible, which rivals the superhero content found on Disney+ and HBO Max. Criminal marks another significant leap for the platform, proving its ability to handle mature, crime-focused dramas alongside its superhero hits. The adaptation has been in development for more than two decades, making its final confirmation a major milestone for the franchise and the network.