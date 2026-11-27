Prime Video announces the January 22, 2027 premiere of Our Fault: London, concluding the UK adaptation of Mercedes Ron's Culpables trilogy after global success.

Prime Video has officially confirmed that the UK adaptation of the Culpables trilogy is concluding with the release of the film Our Fault: London. The streaming giant announced that the final chapter will premiere on January 22, 2027. This date marks the end of a major cinematic journey that began with the adaptation of Mercedes Ron's Young Adult novel series.

Our Fault: London Premiere Date and Cast

Prime Video released a teaser trailer for the concluding movie, revealing the official launch date of January 22, 2027. The cast will feature Asha Banks and Matthew Broome reprising their lead roles. Asha Banks is known for her performance in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Matthew Broome gained recognition for his role in The Buccaneers.

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This confirmation solidifies Our Fault: London as the final movie in the UK adaptation of the series originally titled My Fault. The announcement signals the definitive conclusion to the storyline that has captivated audiences across multiple regions. Fans awaiting the resolution of the central romantic narrative will finally have their answers on the specified date.

Global Success of the Mercedes Ron Franchise

The original Spanish-language trilogy achieved massive global success, surpassing 100 million viewers worldwide in 2026. This impressive viewership figure highlights the immense popularity of the source material by Mercedes Ron. The phenomenon was not limited to Spain, as the story resonated deeply with international audiences.

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The franchise reached the number one position on Prime Video in more than 170 countries. This widespread dominance prompted the streaming service to produce additional film adaptations. The UK set films were a direct result of the initial Spanish movies' unprecedented performance. The success established the Culpables series as a flagship intellectual property for the platform.

Nick and Noah Storyline Concludes

The narrative in Our Fault: London picks up after Nick and Noah have gone their separate ways. Their previous separation was a heart-breaking end that left both characters emotionally shattered. Noah moved away to Spain to take her mind off Nick and the pain of their breakup. This geographic distance was an attempt to find healing and closure.

Meanwhile, Nick buried himself in his work to cope with the loss of their relationship. He focused entirely on his career to avoid dealing with the emotional void left by Noah. The characters' lives appeared to be moving forward in parallel but separate directions. Their individual coping mechanisms kept them apart for a significant period.

However, they are forced to come together at the wedding of their friends Lion and Jenna. The reunion reignites the love they harboured for each other during their separation. The love they had kept buried comes rushing back upon their reencounter. They have no choice but to face the reality of their continued connection.

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Future of the Romantic Saga

The central question of the final film is whether a future together is possible. The characters must determine if their love is stronger than any challenge they have faced. The story asks if their past experiences make a relationship an impossibility. The resolution will define the final outcome of their romantic journey.

Prime Video has indicated that more details regarding the plot will be released as the premiere date approaches. The January 22, 2027 release stands as the final entry in this specific UK adaptation. It represents the end of the cinematic interpretation of Mercedes Ron's work on this platform. The completion of the trilogy brings a definitive close to the saga for viewers worldwide.