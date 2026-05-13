Prime Video Announces Off Campus Season 2 Renewal and Cast Details

Prime Video has already confirmed Off Campus's season 2 renewal ahead of the first season's release. The show follows a passionate fan base and has a rich source material for its second season. The article also gives details about the upcoming season including the return of main cast members and two new cast members exclusive to Off Campus season 2.

Off Campus season 2 already confirmed by Prime Video . Off Campus is the spicy hockey romance series based on books by Elle Kennedy . The announcement of season 2 renewal comes two months before season 1's release.

The show is already set to bring talented cast and chemistry to bring on more romance, friendship, and heart in each episode. The Off Campus season 2 cast is also already revealed with Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Stephen Kalyn, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston, and Charlie Evan confirmed for season 2. Another exciting addition is the role of two new cast members, India Fowler and Philipa Soo.

The new season would focus on the second book 'The Mistake' which focuses on the star-crossed love between John Logan and Grace Ivers





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Off Campus Season 2 Renewal Confirmation Cast Details Book Hockey Romance Comedy Drama Season 2 Production Status Characters Storyline Books To TV Adaptation Elle Kennedy Prime Video Hockey Romance Series

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