Amazon Prime Video adapts Sarah Rivens' viral Wattpad novel Lakestone, starring Jérémie Laheurte and Janelle Vanes, targeting dark romance fans with a French production.

Amazon Prime Video has officially unveiled the cast for its upcoming dramatic thriller adaptation of the novel Lakestone, starring French actor Jérémie Laheurte and American actress Janelle Vanes. This announcement marks the streaming giant's latest expansion into the viral book-to-screen genre, joining a robust portfolio that includes major fantasy hits like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Fallout alongside thriller entries such as Reacher and The Power. The project signals a strategic move by the platform to capitalize on the massive audience engagement found in online literature communities.

Lakestone Plot And Cast Details

The central narrative of the series follows a student named Iris who unexpectedly crosses paths with Kai Lakestone, a ruthless mercenary who has become the primary target of her pursuit. Kai is actively trying to recover a fortune that was stolen from a shadowy organization by Iris's father, setting the stage for a high-stakes conflict. The story premise promises a blend of survival tactics, deep-seated secrets, and a dangerous, complicated bond between the two protagonists as they navigate their intertwined fates. Laheurte will portray the enigmatic Kai Lakestone, while Vanes takes on the role of Iris, bringing the core dynamic of the novel to life for the screen.

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From Wattpad Viral Hit To Screen Adaptation

Lakestone originated as a two-part French dark romance novel series titled Captive, which was originally published on the writing platform Wattpad before becoming an official published sensation. The book achieved massive viral success, particularly within the dedicated BookTok community on TikTok, where it garnered significant attention from young adult readers. According to Thomas Dubois, the head of originals for Amazon in France, the adaptation is based on a story that already has 26 million viewers on Wattpad, highlighting the pre-existing global fanbase. This digital-first origin story illustrates how online platforms have become primary incubators for intellectual properties that major studios now seek to adapt for television and film.

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Amazon Strategy For Dark Romance Genre

During the recent Series Mania Festival, executives from Amazon MGM Studios discussed the company's evolving content strategy, specifically focusing on the rise of adaptations that target women and younger demographics. Nicole Morganti, the head of originals for Southern Europe, emphasized the importance of understanding the communities behind these intellectual properties, noting that fans on Wattpad are highly entitled to how their stories are represented on screen. Morganti explained that recognizing these fanbases is crucial for successful adaptation, as it helps the studio understand the emotional investment audiences have in the source material. This approach allows Amazon to leverage the built-in loyalty of online reading communities while translating their experiences for a visual medium.

Production Locations And Future Outlook

The physical production of the Lakestone adaptation will take place across France and Belgium, reflecting the French origins of the source novel and ensuring an authentic cultural backdrop for the story. Thomas Dubois articulated the studio's desire to avoid replicating the same types of shows repeatedly, stating that there is a limit to how much of a single genre can be sustained. By entering the dark romance space with Lakestone, Amazon aims to give each show its own singularity and distinct identity within its catalog. This strategic shift toward diverse genres, including dark romance, indicates a long-term commitment to catering to niche but highly engaged audiences through original programming.