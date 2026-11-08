Prime Video Announces Bosch: Start of Watch 1992 Spinoff with Cameron Monaghan

Prime Video reveals Bosch: Start of Watch, a new spinoff series set in 1992 Los Angeles. Cameron Monaghan stars as a young Harry Bosch in this January 2027 premiere.

Prime Video has officially announced the development of a new limited series titled Bosch: Start of Watch. This upcoming project will serve as a prequel to the acclaimed Bosch franchise, which currently includes Bosch and its spin-off Bosch: Legacy. The network confirmed that the new series is scheduled to premiere on January 10, 2027. This announcement marks a significant expansion of the detective universe that captivated audiences for nearly a decade.

New Timeline And Casting Details For Bosch: Start of Watch

The series will shift the setting from the modern era to the year 1992. Viewers will meet Harry Bosch at the age of 26, played by actor Cameron Monaghan. This is a complete recasting from the previous iterations of the character portrayed by Titus Welliver. The narrative will explore the origins of the iconic detective during a turbulent period in Los Angeles history. Monaghan assumes the lead role in a production that features an entirely new cast for this time period.

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The Setting And Challenges Facing Young Harry Bosch In 1992

The storyline places Bosch in a city defined by high tension and social unrest. The narrative highlights the complex racial dynamics and widespread gang violence characterizing Los Angeles in 1992. Bosch begins his policing career during this era when the LAPD was facing significant internal and external pressures. The young detective must navigate a system that was often seen as unresponsive to community needs. This setting provides a gritty backdrop for the origin story of his moral code.

Plot Details Involving Heists And Corruption In The 1992 Setting

The plot centers on Bosch becoming entangled in a high-profile heist investigation. He soon discovers a deep web of criminal corruption that threatens his loyalty to the badge. This case will test his integrity and shape his future as a detective. The series emphasizes his defining mantra that everybody counts, or nobody counts. This principle remains central to his actions even as a rookie officer facing extreme challenges.

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Context Within The Bosch Franchise After Titus Welliver Departure

This new project follows the conclusion of Bosch: Legacy, which ended its run last year after three seasons. Titus Welliver stepped down from his role, but the universe continues to evolve. The franchise recently introduced Renee Ballard, portrayed by Maggie Q, in the spin-off series titled Ballard. Bosch occasionally appears in that series to assist Ballard with cold cases. However, his absence from leading roles has left a void that this prequel aims to fill.

Future Broadcast Plans And Audience Expectations For January 2027

Prime Video has committed to releasing Bosch: Start of Watch in early 2027. The network views the character as one of modern television's most popular detectives due to his gritty realism. Fans have expressed strong interest in seeing a different side of the character played by a new actor. The series promises to deliver the uncompromising moral code that defined the original show. This expansion ensures the franchise continues to redefine the standard for police procedurals.