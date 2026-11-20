Prime Video confirms Bloodaxe, a new Viking historical drama set in the 10th century, will premiere in 2027. Created by Michael Hirst, this standalone series fills the timeline gap between Vikings and Valhalla without sharing the same fictional universe.

Prime Video has officially confirmed that Bloodaxe will premiere on January 20, 2027, marking a definitive entry into the streaming calendar for the highly anticipated historical drama. This announcement solidifies the production status of the new series and provides a concrete timeline for audiences eager to explore the next chapter in the broader Viking narrative landscape.

The upcoming series represents a significant expansion of the Viking-themed content available on the platform, arriving after the conclusion of the sequel series Vikings: Valhalla in 2024. This strategic timing allows the new show to operate as a standalone production, distinct from the existing fictional universe while capitalizing on the established global interest in Norse history and mythology.

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Xavier Molyneux has been cast in the titular role of Erik Bloodaxe, a historically significant Viking warrior who eventually became the King of Norway and served twice as the King of Northumbria. His performance will anchor the series as it delves into the complex political and military struggles that defined his life and legacy in the 10th century.

Jessica Madsen joins the cast as Gunnhild, Erik's formidable wife who is historically known as the Mother of Kings. Many of her children with Erik went on to co-rule Norway, a detail that underscores the intense political stakes of their relationship and the high-stakes struggle for the Norwegian throne that drives the central narrative of the show.

Rod Hallett portrays Athelstan, the powerful King of Wessex, whose involvement in Scandinavian conflicts adds a crucial layer of international tension to the plot. The storyline explores how betrayals and shifting loyalties tore the land apart, drawing in other Scandinavian rulers and creating a volatile backdrop for the central characters.

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Levi Miller appears as Haakon, Erik's younger half-brother and his most formidable rival within the series. This familial conflict adds depth to the narrative, highlighting the personal vendettas and power struggles that often accompanied the broader geopolitical shifts of the Viking Age.

Michael Hirst, the creator of the original Vikings series and The Tudors, serves as the creator and showrunner for Bloodaxe alongside his son, Horatio Hirst. Their involvement ensures that the series maintains the high standards of historical drama and dramatic intensity that made their previous projects global successes.

The series is set during the 10th century, a period that bridges the chronological gap between the original Vikings show and its Netflix sequel. This specific time setting allows Bloodaxe to explore historical events and figures that were not covered in the prior productions, filling a notable gap in the televised history of the era.

It is important to note that the character Athelstan in Bloodaxe is distinct from the character of the same name in the original Vikings series. The Vikings character was a fictional composite of multiple historical figures, whereas the Bloodaxe portrayal reflects the historical King of Wessex, reinforcing the separate nature of the two franchises.

The original Vikings series began with the Lindisfarne raid in 793 and concluded around the 820s, covering the early days of Viking expansion. This timeline is significantly earlier than the events depicted in Bloodaxe, ensuring that the new series does not overlap narratively with the original hit show.

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In contrast, Vikings: Valhalla began in 1002 with the St. Brice's Day massacre, depicting the end of the Viking Age and the conflict between pagan Vikings and Christians. Bloodaxe is positioned in the middle of this timeline, starting in the 10th century, which allows it to exist without overlapping the narrative events of either predecessor.

This strategic placement means Bloodaxe serves as an unofficial chronological bridge between the two existing series. Fans of the franchise will recognize names like Harald Fairhair, who was played by Peter Franzén in the original Vikings and is the father of Erik Bloodaxe, creating a sense of continuity through shared historical figures.

Although the series are currently separate, the shared historical figures suggest that Prime Video could eventually unify these projects into a single, comprehensive timeline. This approach ensures that the Viking Age remains a prominent topic in television history for years to come.

Fred Toye is listed as a director for the series, with writing duties handled by both Michael Hirst and Horatio Hirst. The production team aims to capture the same level of historical authenticity and dramatic intensity that made the previous Viking series global successes.

The decision to produce a third series in this historical niche demonstrates Prime Video's commitment to high-budget historical dramas. By releasing Bloodaxe after the conclusion of Valhalla, the network can re-engage audiences who enjoyed the earlier installments while introducing new characters and conflicts.

This approach ensures that the Viking Age remains a prominent topic in television history for years to come. The combination of fresh talent, historical depth, and strategic timing positions Bloodaxe as a major contender in the historical drama genre for the late 2020s.