Prime Video reveals its upcoming 2027 slate, featuring a new Tomb Raider series with Sophie Turner and a gritty Criminal adaptation, detailing release dates and cast.

Prime Video has unveiled a robust roster of new content slated for release in 2027, signaling a strategic push into high-profile franchises and graphic novel adaptations. The streaming giant confirmed that upcoming titles will include a live-action Tomb Raider series and a gritty crime thriller titled Criminal , both designed to capture distinct audience demographics.

Tomb Raider Series Production Status

Prime Video is currently developing a live-action Tomb Raider television series, marking the fourth major iteration of the iconic video game franchise in recent years. The project follows previous film adaptations and a recent animated series on Netflix, aiming to establish a definitive version of the character on the small screen. Production is reportedly nearing completion, with the series scheduled to launch sometime in 2027 . The exact premiere date has not yet been finalized by the studio, but industry sources indicate that post-production work is advancing on schedule.

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Sophie Turner Cast as Lara Croft

British actress Sophie Turner has been confirmed to star as Lara Croft , the archaeologist-turned-adventurer who serves as the central protagonist of the franchise. Turner joins a distinguished supporting cast that includes Jason Isaacs , Martin Bobb-Semple , and Sigourney Weaver . The series is developed and co-created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge , known for her acclaimed work on Fleabag , alongside co-creator Chad Hodge . This creative partnership brings a grounded, character-driven approach to the action-adventure genre, diverging from the explosive spectacle typical of earlier entries.

Nostalgia-Driven Narrative Approach

Unlike the 2018 reboot that heavily inspired the film version starring Alicia Vikander , the new Tomb Raider series is not an origin story. Lara Croft will be introduced in full action mode from the outset of the narrative, suggesting a more experienced and capable protagonist than seen in previous iterations. Early visual materials hint that the character design aligns closely with her original 1996 video game appearance. This nostalgic design choice suggests the series will prioritize globe-trotting adventure and classic pulp aesthetics over modern realism, appealing to long-time fans of the franchise.

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Criminal Graphic Novel Adaptation

In a separate major announcement, Prime Video confirmed the upcoming adaptation of Criminal , based on the celebrated comic books and graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips . The series celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original comic's first edition, bringing the noir-tinged storytelling to life with a star-studded ensemble. The narrative follows lifelong friends Leo and Ricky , who were born into a life of crime but were pushed in different directions after a childhood murder. Leo became a master thief, while Ricky followed his father into a dangerous criminal underworld.

Criminal Cast and Release Schedule

The Criminal series features Charlie Hunnam as Leo and Gus Halper as Ricky , with Emilia Clarke playing Mallory , Ricky's girlfriend who fears his reckless behavior. The cast also includes Luke Evans as the volatile older brother Tracy , alongside Adria Arjona , John Hawkes , and Richard Jenkins . The story will be released in two distinct parts to mirror the structure of the graphic novels. The first part, titled "Coward," will arrive on January 13 with four episodes, followed by the second part, "Lawless," on January 27 with the remaining four episodes. Ed Brubaker serves as co-showrunner, ensuring the adaptation remains faithful to the source material's tense heists and double-crosses.