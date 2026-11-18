A new UK-EU agreement permits 100,000 under-30s from Europe to work in Britain for up to three years, sparking fierce debate over impact on local Neets.

The Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, is preparing to sign a significant new agreement with the European Union that will permit nearly 100,000 young citizens from member states to take low-skilled jobs in the United Kingdom each year. The deal, which aims to reset post- Brexit relations and reduce trade barriers, includes a youth experience scheme allowing participants to stay for up to three years.

Core Details of the Youth Mobility Agreement

The central mechanism of this diplomatic agreement involves allowing EU citizens under the age of thirty to work in Britain for a period of up to three years. This provision is designed to revive elements of free movement specifically for the under-30 demographic. The UK government has also committed to dynamic alignment with EU regulations in the food export sector, a concession made to slash the red tape imposed on British goods. In exchange for these regulatory harmonizations, London has agreed to the youth mobility scheme, which mirrors arrangements for British nationals wishing to work or study on the continent.

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While initial Labour proposals sought to cap annual numbers below 50,000 and limit stays to twelve months, the final negotiated figure is expected to be much closer to 100,000. The Prime Minister will travel to Brussels on Friday to formally sign the reset deal, which was originally negotiated by former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The agreement represents a major shift in immigration policy, moving away from previous Labour restrictions on migration statistics and youth mobility caps.

Political Opposition and Stakeholder Criticism

Former Tory welfare secretary Sir Iain Duncan Smith has strongly accused Mr Burnham of selling out jobless British youngsters to curry favor with Brussels. He argued that opening the door to thousands of Europeans for jobs in bars, restaurants, and shops directly competes with the interests of local youth. Sir Iain stated that if the government is serious about tackling the crisis faced by the one million Neets, it should not prioritize European arrivals over domestic candidates.

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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage added his voice to the criticism, describing the plan as a betrayal of young people who are already struggling in the labor market. He emphasized that the last thing needed is free movement of young EU citizens when there are already one million Neets on the scrapheap. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp also condemned the move, noting that Labour claims to care about young people finding their first jobs yet wants to ship in 100,000 Europeans to compete for the same work.

The criticism comes from a coalition of political figures who believe the government is prioritizing diplomatic resets over domestic economic realities. They argue that the political advantage Mr Burnham hopes to gain by cosying up to Brussels will come at a direct cost to young people in the country who will find it even harder to secure employment.

Alan Milburn's Review and Labour's Position

Alan Milburn, who led the government review on youth unemployment, unveiled measures yesterday aimed at tackling the crisis faced by one million Neets. He told the Prime Minister that British youngsters struggling to find work should be the priority. Mr Milburn suggested that the overdependence on migrant labor over the last fifteen years has been a problem, and the current drop in migration creates an opportunity for employers to reorientate towards employing young people from their own communities.

However, the Prime Minister's office maintains that Mr Milburn believes many of those arriving from the EU would be highly skilled and operating in a different cohort from Neets. This defense attempts to separate the youth mobility scheme from the broader issue of youth unemployment. Despite this, critics remain unconvinced, pointing out that existing routes already cater to highly skilled workers like doctors and architects, while this new scheme targets bar jobs and retail positions.

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Real-World Impact on the UK Labor Market

The introduction of this scheme has significant implications for the UK labor market, particularly in sectors reliant on entry-level workers. Employers in hospitality and retail may face increased competition for low-skilled roles, potentially driving down wages or changing hiring practices. The agreement also signals a broader trend of regulatory alignment with the EU, which could have long-term effects on British sovereignty and trade policy.

The final decision on the annual cap is still being negotiated, but sources indicate it will be significantly higher than previous Labour proposals. This development underscores the complex trade-offs involved in post-Brexit diplomacy, as the government balances the need for smoother trade relations with domestic concerns about unemployment and immigration. The full details of the agreement will be unveiled on Friday when the Prime Minister signs the deal in Brussels.