Prime Minister Starmer's Use of Disappearing Messages Sparks Cover-Up Allegations

Downing Street admits Keir Starmer automatically deleted private messages with Peter Mandelson, contradicting his past criticism of such practices and raising transparency concerns.

A significant controversy has erupted in UK politics following an admission from Downing Street that Prime Minister Keir Starmer has used the ' disappearing messages ' function on his phone, automatically deleting his private communications.

This revelation comes amid intense pressure over the government's handling of documents related to the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. The disclosure directly contradicts Labour's previous strong stance against the use of such encrypted messaging features by public officials, which they had condemned as undemocratic and an attack on accountability while in opposition.

The opposition Conservative Party has seized on the admission, accusing the government of a systematic cover-up and demanding answers about the extent of the practice among senior ministers. Thedebate is set to intensify in Parliament this week as MPs prepare to discuss the so-called 'Mandelson files'. Analysis has revealed that nine senior Cabinet figures were unable to produce any messages with Lord Mandelson, further fueling suspicions that evidence is being deliberately destroyed.

The Prime Minister's former allies and critics alike are now questioning what he might be trying to hide, with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage stating, 'He's got a lot to hide, clearly.

' The core of the controversy centers on a 1,500-page dossier of material published by the government on Monday concerning the Mandelson appointment. Shockingly, this vast release contained only two innocuous messages between Starmer and the disgraced peer, both dating from around the time of the 2024 general election. This paucity of communication is highly suspect given Mandelson's role as a key Labour figure and Starmer's known history with him.

Downing Street has insisted that the Prime Minister had 'fully complied' with parliamentary demands for all material, but the admission that he uses auto-deleting features undermines this claim. Cabinet Office guidance does technically allow ministers and officials to use disappearing messages to 'limit the build up' of material on devices.

However, this guidance comes with a critical caveat: 'You must ensure that any such use does not impact on your record keeping or transparency responsibilities.

' The rules explicitly state that ministers are meant to screenshot their conversations to ensure decisions can be recorded for posterity and scrutiny. Sir Keir appears to have ignored this requirement, meaning there is now no official record of his exchanges with Lord Mandelson or, potentially, dozens of other government contacts. This breach of protocol is not just a technical failure; it strikes at the heart of governmental accountability and the public's right to know how decisions are made.

Tory shadow cabinet minister Alex Burghart articulated the opposition's position sharply: 'Government guidance is clear: significant information and decisions must be properly recorded and preserved. But Keir Starmer's messages to Peter Mandelson have disappeared or been destroyed. The Conservatives have forced the government to hand over hundreds of documents that show just how shoddy Starmer's government is. It's clear even more have vanished… We will continue pressing for the truth.

' The list of ministers who provided no messages with Mandelson is particularly telling. It includes Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who was engaged in high-stakes disputes with the US over tariffs imposed by Donald Trump; Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who was Lord Mandelson's direct boss as Business Secretary; and Business Secretary Peter Kyle, one of Mandelson's closest political allies.

The absence of any digital trail from these key figures during a period of significant policy formulation with the US ambassador-designate is deeply problematic. Furthermore, government sources have confirmed there is no record of a crucial meeting in December 2024 where Starmer and his then-chief of staff Morgan McSweeney decided to push forward with Mandelson's appointment, despite explicit warnings that he had maintained a close relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following his arrest.

The deletion of any record of this decision-making moment, taken in defiance of serious ethical concerns, is the most damning aspect of the entire affair. In response to the growing scandal, the Cabinet Office has now ordered a formal review of the use of WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging apps across government. This review is a tacit admission that the current rules are inadequate and that enforcement has been lax.

However, it does little to soothe the mounting anger from opposition parties and transparency advocates who see this as a calculated attempt by the government to operate in the shadows. The irony is palpable. As Prime Minister, Starmer now presides over an administration accused of 'government by WhatsApp' - the very 'sleaze' he once railed against.

His deputy, Angela Rayner, had warned in 2021 that ministers 'must not govern by private messages that are then deleted,' calling it 'completely undemocratic and an attack on transparency and accountability.

' Those words are now haunting the government. The fallout from this episode will likely extend far beyond a single controversial ambassadorial appointment. It goes to the core of how modern government operates, the balance between secure communication and public record, and the integrity of those in power.

The demand for a full, transparent accounting of all deleted communications will grow louder, and the accusation that Number 10 is engaged in a cover-up will become harder to shake as more ministers are found to have similarly spotty records. The public's trust, already fragile, is further eroded when those who promised to clean up politics are revealed to be using the same tactics they once denounced





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