Prime Minister Exploits Nowak Murder to Attack Critics, Ignoring Two-Tier Policing

The Prime Minister's private meeting with the Nowak family is criticized as a political stunt, while he blames Nigel Farage and Elon Musk for the unrest and ignores systemic issues in policing and justice.

The Prime Minister invited the grieving family of murdered student Henry Nowak to Downing Street yesterday afternoon for a meeting described as private. Yet if it was truly private, why was it publicized?

After all, the Prime Minister has not been shy about using their son's death to enhance his own image and attack his critics. According to him, the real culprits are Nigel Farage and Elon Musk, not politicians like himself who are responsible for Britain's flawed two-tier policing and justice system. The unrest in Southampton was indeed disgraceful, providing another excuse for drunken football hooligans, encouraged by the lowlife thug Tommy Robinson, to confront the police.

However, equally disgraceful were the cynical attempts by the Prime Minister and others to equate those horrified by the circumstances leading to Henry Nowak's murder with the far-right. The media was quick to declare that the reaction to 18-year-old Henry Nowak's death during Prime Minister's Questions showed Parliament at its best. In reality, it looked like yet another sanctimonious, stage-managed display of self-promotion, virtue-signaling, denial, and buck-passing.

We are asked to accept that when Farage told the House that the Nowak murder should be greeted with pure, cold rage, he had misread the room. He may have misread the Commons chamber, but he spoke for millions who share his anger at the broken Britain that the political class and their quangocrat collaborators have deliberately created. Farage is right to rage against the machine.

He articulates the frustration of everyone who, while not inclined to take to the streets, are mad as hell and not going to take this any more. For years, politicians of every stripe have been forcing their bigoted, extremist minority policies on a reluctant public. Whatever noises Kemi Badenoch is making now, she was part of successive Conservative governments which had 14 years to reverse the madness, yet did nothing and indeed encouraged most of it.

Sadly, the subsequent mini-riot in Southampton has given the political class an excuse to change the subject and divert attention from their own culpability, just as the violent disturbances following the murder of those three schoolgirls in Southport were hijacked by far-left politicians from the Prime Minister downwards to suppress genuine concerns about mass immigration and the soft treatment of criminals from ethnic minority backgrounds. The Prime Minister seized on the Nowak family's dignified statement in which they hoped that their son's death would not tear communities apart.

But he made less of their plea for common sense policing. Common sense policing went out the window years ago, replaced by anti-racist indoctrination and dereliction of duty by opportunist senior officers who worked out that their promotion prospects could only be enhanced by slavish addiction to DEI. Old-fashioned proper coppers have been replaced by graduates with sociology degrees and youngsters brainwashed at school and police colleges with bogus notions of white privilege and equity.

The police are no longer Robert Peel's citizens in uniform. They think they are our masters now. While they refuse to do the jobs we expect them to do, such as patrolling the streets, deterring or even investigating crimes like burglary and shoplifting, they immerse themselves in fashionable dogma, chasing hate and speech crimes and hunting down racism even where none exists.

This leads inevitably to an 18-year-old white student, handcuffed and read his rights while he bleeds to death and cries out I can't breathe, simply because his Sikh assailant falsely accused him of making a racist remark. Yet the Prime Minister hides behind the dead boy's family and gaslights the public, insisting there is no such thing as two-tier policing. Of course there is.

The Prime Minister was Director of Public Prosecutions when the establishment turned a blind eye to mostly Pakistani rape gangs. While he was anxious that the courts imposed exemplary sentences on far-right demonstrators after Southport, around the same time police in Leeds stood back and let Roma rioters burn cars and attack property with impunity.

Only recently, West Midlands police connived with Islamist headbangers in an attempt to stop Jewish football fans attending a European match at Villa Park featuring the Israeli club Maccabi. In London, they have allowed pro-Palestine extremists to screech death to Jews, as well as taking the knee to the Black Lives Matter mob, along with then Labour leader Starmer





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Prime Minister Henry Nowak Murder Two-Tier Policing Farage Political Exploitation

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