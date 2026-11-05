UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham urges global unity on the cost of living, citing US midterm results as a chance to resolve the Iran war and ease economic pressures.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has called on President Donald Trump to resolve the ongoing Iran war, linking the geopolitical crisis directly to the pressing economic challenges facing households across the globe. Speaking at the Commonwealth summit in Antigua, the Prime Minister framed the recent United States midterm elections not merely as a domestic political shift, but as a significant international signal that voters are demanding action on the cost of living.

US Midterms Signal Global Economic Shift

The United Kingdom leadership viewed the recent electoral outcome in the United States as a pivotal moment for global cooperation. President Trump suffered a heavy defeat in the midterms, with deep red states such as Texas abandoning his party. This loss left the US President as a lame duck for his final two years in the White House while Democrats seized control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

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Burnham stated that President Trump has accepted these results, creating an opening for the international community to unite around shared economic concerns. The Prime Minister argued that the world must seize this opportunity to address issues that affect everyone, particularly the skyrocketing expenses faced by families in multiple nations.

Strait of Hormuz and Conflict Resolution

The Prime Minister explicitly connected the resolution of conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine to the ability to lower living costs for citizens. He noted that the conflict in the Middle East, involving Iran, and the war in Ukraine, which was started by Russia, are critical barriers to economic stability. Without resolving these geopolitical flashpoints, the government cannot effectively reduce the financial pressures on its population.

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When questioned about the potential for escalation following the midterms, Burnham emphasized a clear strategy of de-escalation. He expressed the hope that the world would use this period to work towards opening the Strait of Hormuz fully again, a vital shipping lane that remains a focal point of regional tension and global energy markets.

London Mayor Criticizes Divisive Politics

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined other political figures in celebrating the midterm results, highlighting a sharp ideological divide. Khan stoked his long-running feud with Donald Trump by describing the election outcome as a true rejection of damaging and divisive politics. He praised the campaign for its focus on hope, unity, and supporting families with the cost of living.

Khan posted on social media to voice his delight at what he termed a huge victory for progressive values. He argued that the results demonstrated a clear voter preference for inclusive policies over the rhetoric associated with the former president. This stance aligns with the broader Labour party narrative that prioritizes social cohesion and economic support.

Labour Figures Highlight Progressive Gains

Left-wing figures within the Labour party, including Lord John McDonnell, interpreted the election results as evidence that crackdowns on immigration are unpopular. They touted the outcome as proof that a more progressive stance can succeed politically. McDonnell stated that people have rejected the racism displayed by Trump and his supporters, citing the brutal treatment of migrants as a key factor in their decision to reject Trump's politics.

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Other politicians, such as Labour backbencher Richard Burgon, described the results as a huge blow to the President, noting that despite vast sums of money poured into the campaign by billionaires, the far-right still lost. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant also pointed out the inaccuracies of predictions made by Nigel Farage, who had suggested Trump's party would perform better than expected.

Future Implications for International Relations

Health minister James Frith described the election as a seismic shift in domestic US politics, while insisting it would not alter the United Kingdom's relations with the Trump White House. He emphasized that changes in the balance of power in the United States are frequent and should not disrupt diplomatic continuity. The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating that countries cannot solve economic issues alone when there is division between nations, urging a laser-like focus on cost-of-living issues through global cooperation.