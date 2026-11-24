Prime Minister Andy Burnham draws criticism for a viral TikTok appearance while navigating a controversial EU reset deal that includes youth work schemes and fee concessions.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is under intense scrutiny following the release of a twenty-minute TikTok video filmed inside Number 10. The clip features thirty-four-year-old influencer Luke Hamnett lavishing praise on the leader, a move that has sparked immediate concern among Burnham's staunchest supporters regarding his political gravitas.

This distraction comes at a critical moment as the Prime Minister attempts to sell a newly negotiated EU reset deal to a skeptical British public.

EU Reset Deal Terms and Concessions

Also read Andy Burnham EU Reset Plan Sparks Referendum Debate

Burnham faces significant challenges in justifying the details of the agreement after reports emerged that he was outsmarted during negotiations with Brussels. The Prime Minister agreed to numerous concessions, including a youth experience scheme that permits up to 100,000 young Europeans to work in the United Kingdom each year. Additionally, Brussels power brokers secured a commitment regarding cheaper university fees for EU students, effectively extracting financial guarantees from the UK.

The deal also removes British influence over the regulatory framework, meaning the UK will have no say in drafting rules it is expected to follow. Despite these perceived humiliations, Burnham has dismissed warnings from five former premiers about the dangers of rejoining the bloc, characterizing their opposition as being stuck in the past rather than addressing the present reality.

Political Opposition and Diversionary Tactics

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Critics argue that the Prime Minister is using superficial engagement with online influencers to avoid substantive policy discussions. Downing Street defended the approach by stating that Hamnett communicates policies in a manner authentic to Burnham, but this justification has failed to resonate with opposition leaders. Kemi Badenoch has strongly condemned the strategy, accusing the Prime Minister of treating the public as though they are children incapable of understanding complex political narratives.

Badenoch's criticism aligns with broader concerns that the video serves as a diversionary tactic to mask the difficulties inherent in the EU negotiations. Burnham's tendency to reference the nineteen seventies and rely on media spectacles rather than rigorous policy debate has intensified calls for him to demonstrate more seriousness on the international stage.

Welfare Spending and PIP Review Findings

Compounding the political pressure is the publication of Welfare Minister Sir Stephen Timms's long-awaited review of Personal Independent Payments. The report highlights the unsustainable trajectory of welfare spending, with data from the Office for Budget Responsibility showing that welfare payments totalled £333 billion against £331 billion in income tax revenue during the last fiscal year.

Timms's review arrives alongside a paper on youth unemployment by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, yet both documents fail to propose the immediate structural reforms demanded by economic observers. The overall cost of PIPs is projected to exceed £40 billion per year by 2030, driven by approximately 1,000 new claims approved daily. Without decisive government intervention to transition claimants into the workplace, the financial burden on the state is expected to worsen significantly.