Prime Day Lego Car Set Deals: Ferrari, Back to the Future, Mercedes-AMG, and Bugatti Models on Sale

Amazon Prime Day brings discounts on Lego Technic and Speed Champions car sets, featuring the Ferrari FXX K hypercar, Back to the Future DeLorean, Mercedes-AMG duo, and Bugatti Bolide. These builds include detailed components like working suspensions, light-up flux capacitors, and transparent engines, appealing to collectors and car enthusiasts. Prices are dynamic and may change quickly, so early purchase is advised to avoid sellouts.

, car lovers and gearheads alike can get great deals on the automotive gear, parts, and tools we crave. If you're a, tons of Lego cars are already on sale before the big sale.

Pick up your favorite today, and avoid the rush . Like most Amazon deal events, prices can change often. Some of the best discounts won't stick around long, so snag a set while it's in stock and on sale.

The FXX K was Ferrari's most extreme track-only hypercar, and this Technic build does it justice with a detailed hybrid drivetrain replica, working suspension, and aerodynamic bodywork that mirrors the real car's aggressive stance. It's one of the better-priced entries into the Technic Ferrari lineup—and a legitimate desk piece for anyone who considers the Prancing Horse more than just a logo. Great Scott! This is the kind of Lego set that instantly earns a spot on a collector's shelf.

The Back to the Future Time Machine lets builders re-create the iconic DeLorean from all three films, with interchangeable parts that transform the car into its different movie versions. Complete with gullwing doors, a light-up flux capacitor, hover-mode wheels, and Doc and Marty minifigures, it's a nostalgia-packed build that's an especially smart pickup for Prime Day. Getting two Mercedes-AMG models in one box already makes this an appealing Speed Champions set, and the discount only sweetens the deal.

It's an easy pick for car fans who want something recognizable, quick to build, and easy to display when it's done. Bugatti designed the Bolide as a thought experiment: What if the W-16 engine had absolutely no constraints around it? And this Technic set captures that radical ethos with a transparent body, a fully rendered eight-cylinder engine, and rear-wing detail that looks lifted straight from the concept renders.

It's the most visually arresting build on this list at the least intimidating price. The MP4/4 won 15 of 16 races in 1988—still one of the most dominant seasons in Formula 1 history—and this Icons set captures it with 693 pieces, a detailed Honda turbocharged V-6 engine, and a minifigure of Senna himself. For anyone who grew up watching that era of F1, or who simply appreciates engineering at its most ruthless, this price makes it an easy call.

The RB20 is the car that continued Red Bull's stranglehold on the constructors' championship, and at $22.94, this Speed Champions replica is the most affordable way to put it on your shelf. The 245-piece build includes Verstappen's helmet and a pit-crew figure, making it one of the stronger value propositions in the current Speed Champions lineup.

Built with Adrian Newey's aerodynamic philosophy applied to a road car, the Valkyrie is one of the most technically ambitious hypercars ever made—and this Technic set reflects that with a functioning V-12 engine, fully independent suspension, and a sleek silhouette that's unmistakably the real thing. This price earns the Valkyrie its place in any serious build collection.

Two cars for the price of one is a reasonable proposition at this price point: the M4 GT3 race car and the V-8-powered LMDh prototype that BMW brought back to endurance racing. Both builds are tight and accurate, and together they tell a more complete story of BMW Motorsport's current competition program than either would on its own.

If your idea of a great Prime Day purchase involves horsepower and a little hands-on fun, the Lego Technic 1966 Ford GT40 MK II Race Car is worth a look. This 793-piece set re-creates the legendary Le Mans winner with working steering, opening doors, and a detailed V-8 engine. The build offers just enough challenge for experienced Lego fans, while the finished model earns its keep as a display piece for any automotive enthusiast.

The FW14B is widely regarded as the most technically advanced Formula 1 car ever built, and Williams's Icons set gives it the treatment it deserves: a 1479-piece build with reactive suspension geometry, a detailed Renault V-10, and period-accurate livery. It's the most involved build on this list and the most rewarding for anyone who wants to spend a weekend understanding why 1992 Nigel Mansell was almost untouchable.

The MCL38 is one of the sharper-looking current F1 kits in the range, mostly because McLaren's black and papaya livery still looks fast even when it's shrunk down to Speed Champions size. Well worth picking up this piece if you're still trying to cling onto the high of Lando and McLaren picking up their respective championships last year—feats looking increasingly less likely this year.

This 806-piece set features authentic styling cues from the real Huracán, along with a moving V-10 engine, steering, and opening doors. It's a relatively approachable build that still delivers plenty of Technic functionality. Ferrari's current single-car F1 set is an easy one to like if you want something that looks like an actual modern race car instead of just another generic red brick-built racer.

The halo bar, rear wing, sponsor graphics, and Pirelli-branded tires give it the right amount of specificity, and the finished build has enough presence to work just as well on a desk as it does in a kid's hands.icon in impressive detail. The 319-piece build includes authentic design touches inspired by the on-screen car, plus a Brian minifigure to complete the display.

Quick to assemble but packed with personality, it's an easy Prime Day pickup for collectors, car enthusiasts, and anyone who still knows every line from the franchise's early films. works for the same reason the real car does: the shape is clean, the livery is recognizable, and it doesn't need much explanation to read as a proper F1 machine. It's a tidy, polished little build that looks great with that little pop of red.

Inspired by the limited-production supercar, this 830-piece Technic set features a detailed V-8 engine with moving pistons, realistic steering, and opening dihedral doors that mirror the real vehicle's aggressive design. It's an approachable Technic build that still showcases plenty of engineering detail, making it a strong Prime Day buy for McLaren fans, aspiring gearheads, and collectors looking to add another supercar to the shelf.

This is probably the easiest one here to recommend on color alone, because Aston's green still stands out in a sea of red, silver, and papaya. The AMR24's proportions translate nicely at this scale, and the included driver minifigure looks like the Stig is celebrating St. Patrick's Day. This is a fun Mario Kart set with two fan-favorite characters and a strong discount that makes it easier to recommend than a lot of licensed Lego kits.

It's a colorful, playful build that works well as a gift and should appeal to kids and Nintendo-loving adults alike. The Gear Team helps readers make informed purchasing choices about automotive gear, tools, and accessories through hands-on product evaluations and comprehensive testing.

's renowned testing standards mandate that we use all products we feature and that our findings and recommendations are based on personal experience and knowledge—not hype.has a strict policy against accepting payment for placement in articles. We won't claim to have tested something we haven't, and we'll never recommend a product we wouldn't buy ourselves. Gannon Burgett loves cameras, cars, and coffee: a perfect combination for his Hearst Autos work. His byline has appeared in





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